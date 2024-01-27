Time not right for Luton boss to make an attempt at signing on-loan Arsenal midfielder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has reiterated once more just how much he would love to sign on-loan Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga on a permanent basis although doesn’t think now is the right time to discuss any such potential transfer.

The 24-year-old has been in terrific form since he returned from a lengthy hamstring injury which kept him out for over two and half months, starting Town’s last four Premier League matches and forming an eye-catching partnership with team-mate Ross Barkley, also featuring for well over an hour of the FA Cup third round clash against Bolton Wanderers as well. Edwards has previously stated how much he would love to turn the Belgian international’s temporary stay into a more prolonged one, although much of that depends on the player himself and the Gunners, who paid £17.2m when handing the ex-Anderlecht youngster a long term contract back in July 2021.

Asked if he would take the chance to snap up the midfielder if the opportunity arose to do so, Edwards said: “Yes, I think he’s a wonderful player, a brilliant person as well and he’s fitted in great. I don’t think right now is the right thing for him, we just want him to focus on himself and playing and continue to do what he’s doing. I had a really good chat with him out there after training, just to say how pleased I am with him, how much we all love him, we enjoy having him around and we’re really lucky to have him here. I think he’s really enjoying it and we’re seeing the best of him right now.”

Sambi Lokonga during Luton's 1-1 draw against Burnley recently - pic: Naomi Baker/Getty Images