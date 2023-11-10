Town boss apologises for tragedy chanting against Liverpool and calls for 'respect' at Red Devils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has apologised over the tragedy chanting that was heard during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool and has urged Hatters fans to remain respectful when heading to Manchester United tomorrow.

With Town’s game against the Reds broadcast on Sky Sports, a small minority of Town fans were heard singing ‘always the victim’ chants at the opposition, a song that has connotations to the Hillsborough disaster in April 1989 that saw 97 Liverpool fans lose their lives and many other injured.

It was mentioned by pundit Jamie Carragher in his commentary, and was condemned by the club themselves afterwards in a statement that said: “While we do not wish to dampen the atmosphere at our home ground in any way, we are extremely disappointed that a small number of supporters soured the occasion with chants that may be interpreted as being in relation to tragedies that have affected Liverpool FC in the past.

“The Club condemns any kind of chanting that knowingly seeks to divide, and our safety and security team launched an internal investigation at the earliest opportunity.”

Since then, a number of Luton fans have donated to a GoFundMe page which was set up to raise money to pay therapy needed by those affected by events at during and after the FA Cup semi-final tie some 34 years ago.

Asked for his reaction to the incident, ahead of a trip to Old Trafford this weekend, Edwards said: “My message is first of all, the statement has gone out from the football club and I want to apologise as well, we don’t condone that of course.

"There’s obviously an investigation going on at the moment, in terms of my message to our supporters going up tomorrow, we want to bring the noise, we want to have a fantastic occasion and our fans have been brilliant at making the noise and making a brilliant atmosphere.

"But let’s do it with respect, it is Remembrance Sunday, Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral is on the Monday as well.