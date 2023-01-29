Town boss may still sign a keeper despite Shea's continued recovery from serious knee injury

Hatters keeper James Shea is continuing his recovery

Luton boss Rob Edwards may still look to add to Town’s goalkeeping department despite James Shea’s ongoing recovery from his serious knee injury.

The 31-year-old had to be helped off during the 1-0 win at Cardiff City back in April 2022 after colliding with team-mate Tom Lockyer, and was expected to be out of action for around a year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shea has been stepping up his rehabilitation recently and was out on the Kenilworth Road pitch ahead of the 2-2 draw with Grimsby Town yesterday, warming up the Hatters players before kick-off.

With Luton having on-loan Nottingham Forest stopper Ethan Horvath and Harry Isted as their two senior keepers, having let Matt Macey go to Portsmouth recently, Edwards had stated recently he would look to bolster the competition for the number one jersey before the transfer deadline passes on Tuesday night.

Town have been linked with a move to Barnsley keeper Jack Walton this morning, and when asked if he would still be looking to add, or include Shea in his 25-man Championship squad, Edwards said: “He’s not quite there yet.

“He’s progressing and doing more and more, almost on a daily basis now, that’s a real positive for us.