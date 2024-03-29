Town boss overjoyed to see Hatters defender Mengi make his England U21s debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards was overjoyed to see centre half Teden Mengi win his first ever England U21s cap when featuring in a 7-0 Euro U21 2025 Championships qualifying drubbing of Luxembourg U21s on Tuesday night.

Having been called up by Three Lions head coach Lee Carsley for both of their matches over the international break, there had been some concern around Mengi’s availability, when he had to withdraw from the trip to Azerbaijan and head back to Kenilworth Road for an injury assessment. Fortunately it wasn’t to prove anything serious, and Mengi was soon back with his England team-mates once more for the contest staged at Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Stadium.

Named on the bench, with an hour gone, he entered the fray to become the 12th Luton player to ever represent England at U21 level, and the first since Kelvin Davis back in 1995, England scoring three more goals to go level on points with Group F leaders Ukraine. Now back with the Hatters once more and preparing for a week that sees Town head to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, before entertaining AFC Bournemouth next Saturday, Edwards was happy to see his defender add to the international honours he has already won at U15 to U20 level previously.

He said: “T came back, it was just a bit of knee soreness, a bit of treatment here and we were confident with him going back. Lee Carsley was really good, had some open dialogue, kept it open for Teden. Teden was desperate to go and represent his country which I think is brilliant and we’re really keen for all the lads to do that. We’re really proud of him, he got his 21s debut which was excellent and some positive bits of news in the international break.