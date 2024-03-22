FEATURE: The 11 Luton Town players who have been capped by England U21s

2 . Paul Walsh

Having already played for the U18s while at Charlton, Walsh earned his first call up for the U21s having moved to Luton when he played against Denmark in September 1982, coming on for Paul Bracewell in a 4-1 victory. Bagged his first goal in the 1-0 success over Hungary in April 1983, before he was called up to the senior side. Back in the U21s later that year, scoring twice along with Luton team-mate Brian Stein in a 4-1 win over Denmark. The pair also both netted with the 2-0 victory over Hungary, as he won his seventh and final cap in a 1-0 victory over France. Photo: Getty Images