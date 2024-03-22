FEATURE: The 11 Luton Town players who have been capped by England U21s

Luton defender Teden Mengi was called up for the England U21s this week after a wonderful season at Kenilworth Road since signing in August.
Although he has now had to withdraw from the squad due to an injury assessment, the Hatters have had 11 players feature for the Three Lions in this age group before, and to find out just who has represented their country as an U21, see the gallery below.
1. Paul Futcher
Luton's most capped England U21 international as he played 10 times for his country during his stint at Kenilworth Road. Made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Wales U21s in December 1976 at Molineux, a side containing former Hatters player Andy King and Ray Wilkins. Involved in six straight wins after that, including a 6-0 victory over Norway and 8-1 thrashing of Finland. His last game while at Town was a 1-1 draw with Yugoslavia, as he won one further cap having moved to Manchester City in June 1978. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Paul Walsh
Having already played for the U18s while at Charlton, Walsh earned his first call up for the U21s having moved to Luton when he played against Denmark in September 1982, coming on for Paul Bracewell in a 4-1 victory. Bagged his first goal in the 1-0 success over Hungary in April 1983, before he was called up to the senior side. Back in the U21s later that year, scoring twice along with Luton team-mate Brian Stein in a 4-1 win over Denmark. The pair also both netted with the 2-0 victory over Hungary, as he won his seventh and final cap in a 1-0 victory over France. Photo: Getty Images
3. Brian Stein
Scored twice on his debut for England U21s in a 4-1 victory over Denmark U21s in September 1983, fellow Luton team-mate Paul Walsh also netting a double at Carrow Road. On target along with Walsh once more in the 2-0 win against Hungary in Nyiregyhaza, then playing for the senior side against France. Had one more U21 cap, his third one, during the 1-0 defeat to Italy in May 1984. Photo: Getty Images
4. Paul Elliott
Having won youth honours for England during his time at Charlton Athletic, he moved to Luton under David Pleat and then made his England U21 debut in the 2-0 victory over Finland at the Dell, Southampton, in October 1984, Chris Waddle on target and David Seaman between the posts. Also played 12 months later, a 3-0 victory over Turkey at Ashton Gate, the second of his two caps. Photo: Hatters Heritage