Town centre half won't be rushed back after virus ended his Slovenia trip

Defender will be given time to get fully fit

Defender Mark McGuinness won’t be rushed back into action following the virus that saw Town’s record signing sent home from the club’s recent warm-weather training camp in Slovenia.

The Irish international, who played 44 times last term after joining on a seven figure sum from then fellow Championship outfit Cardiff City, played the first 45 minutes of Town’s 3-0 victory over National League side Boreham Wood earlier this month. He then flew out to Kranjska Gora with the rest of his team-mates as the Hatters’ squad headed out to up their fitness levels for the new campaign ahead, but was sent back to England midway through due to an illness and will now be given time by Town’s medical staff to get himself right ahead of the League One opener against AFC Wimbledon on Friday, August 1.

It means he is definitely out of tomorrow afternoon’s friendly against League Two side Gillingham, with Luton having just two more warm-up games afterwards, as they visit National League Southend United on Tuesday night and then entertain Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur next weekend. Giving an update on the centre half, boss Matt Bloomfield said: “He had a viral infection, so he had to see the doctor and fly back.

Luton defender Mark McGuinness has been suffering with a virus - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

"He saw the doctor before he left and the doctor was happy that he flew out. It was unfortunate for Macca as he got better on the Monday and then took another dip on the Tuesday, so I think it was the Wednesday that he flew home as it wasn’t right to keep him any longer. He’s going to be missing for a little period now just because he’s missed so much work and he’s been laying in a hotel room or in his bed at home. It’s unfortunate for Mark. We hope to have Mark back as soon as we can, but our level of care to him has to make sure that he’s right.”

Asked for how the other members of Town’s squad are before a trip to the Priestfield this weekend, Bloomfield added: “Chongy’s (Tahith Chong) missed a little bit of time, Lamine (Fanne) has had a bit of concussion, Mads (Andersen) got a kick on his ankle on Tuesday against Colchester so he’s missing tomorrow, but he’s expected to be back at Southend. We’ve got a couple of bits that are normal for us here, injury and illness-related, so we smile our way through that but we’re building a squad that we believe can go and compete.”