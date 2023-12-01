Town chief feels it's 'exciting' that England international Barkley is still finding his rhythm for Luton

Former Chelsea and Everton player believes he will get even better

Town chief Rob Edwards described it as ‘exciting’ that midfielder Ross Barkley believes he is yet to hit top form after the ex-Chelsea and Everton player admitted he was starting to find his rhythm again for Luton this season.

After injury and a lack of match sharpness hindered the 29-year-old during the first few months of his stint at Kenilworth Road, a wonderful cameo to help the Hatters hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Nottingham Forest in October showed clear signs that the old Barkley was returning.

He then played 90 minutes in the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa, demonstrating his fitness was improving to the level required when pressing and winning the ball back late on to set up a chance for team-mate Elijah Adebayo.

Against Liverpool it was his powerful burst from just outside his own area that led to Tahith Chong putting the Hatters in front from Issa Kabore’s cross, while during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace he looked every bit the player capped 33 times by England throughout the contest.

One raking ball out to Alfie Doughty on the right wing drew gasps of admiration from the home supporters as yet again, he was involved in the move that led to Jacob Brown’s winner, Barkley’s ability to not only spot a pass, but play it to perfection, allowing Chiedozie Ogbene to find the Scottish international who did the rest.

With the club highlighting some of his best moments on social media, after the game, Barkley wrote on Twitter: “Finding my rhythm again, loving it!”

Asked just how good it was to hear that the midfielder felt he hasn't reached his full potential just yet, Edwards said: “We know there’s more to come from Ross, it is exciting and that’s why we brought him to the club as well.

Hatters midfielder Ross Barkley - pic: Liam Smith

"We really believed in him, we knew he could make a difference. He helps us become a different team and he is getting better game on game. Someone like him we’re going to need him as well, all his experience, all his quality, but it’s not just that, his running, his work ethic, his desire to run for the team has been brilliant as well.