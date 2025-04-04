Town chief wants to get returning Chong on the attack for Luton during relegation run-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Manchester United could be a key figure for the Hatters

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is looking to use the attacking threats of fit-again midfielder Tahith Chong as much as he can during the Hatters’ battle to stay in the Championship this term.

The 25-year-old made his return to first team action last weekend, coming on at half time against Hull City, Town going on to secure a crucial 1-0 victory courtesy of Alfie Jones’ own goal just 11 seconds into the second period. Chong, who looked a real threat during Luton’s prior season in the Premier League, scoring that memorable goal against Liverpool, had yet to really light up the Championship in the manner the hierarchy at Kenilworth Road would have expected to before his injury in January, with just two goals and no assists.

However, Bloomfield clearly sees him as a key component to the Hatters’ survival hopes, saying: “Having Chongy back is another massive plus for us, another good attacking option for us. He’s trained really well again this week and you'd never guess he’s been out for the period of time he has. He’s a really fit boy, really sharp, obviously got loads of attacking instinct and loads of attacking ability. He's someone who we want to use as much as can between now and the end of the season.”

Tahith Chong could be a big player in Luton's efforts to stay up this season - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Although he came on at the MKM Stadium to take over from Reece Burke at right wingback, the idea is to get him in far more advanced position during the final seven games of the campaign to fully exploit his creativity. That might start in tomorrow’s home game against title-chasing Leeds, as Bloomfield continued: “In this formation we know he can play as a wingback, but I also think that we’ll try and utilise him in more forward areas if we can.

"Last week was slightly circumstance with Izzy (Jones) not being available and Burkey not ready to play 90 minutes so that gave Burkey and Chongy the opportunity to play 45 each. He can play one of the eights running on from midfield, he can play upfront. At Burnley we played two tens in behind a single nine and I think he can do one of those positions as well which gives us an option to vary the formation slightly, so it gives us a little bit of an opportunity to change slightly if we need. There’s a number of positions he can play but it’s about getting him in attacking areas as much as possible I would suggest.”

Chong himself was just looking to have as big a part to play in Luton’s efforts to stay up as possible, adding: “We’ve got seven finals to play so every week it’s a final. We’re taking it game by game and hopefully keep picking up points. Everyone can be beaten so we recover from Hull and go again to prepare for Leeds.”