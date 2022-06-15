Town defender Bell features as Jamaica earn Mexico draw

Amari'i Bell looks to make a challenge on Mexico's Santiago Gimenez during the 1-1 draw in Kingston

Luton defender Amari’i Bell won his seventh cap for Jamaica when playing 90 minutes for during the 1-1 Concacaf Nations League group stage clash at home to Mexico on Tuesday night.

The hosts, who had beaten Suriname 3-1 last week, started well, as following two missed chances for Mexico, were ahead in the fourth minutes, Shamar Nicholson crossing for Leon Bailey to score with a flying header.

Damion Lowe then hit the bar with an effort, before Reggae Boyz keeper Andre Blake made several fine saves to keep the visitors out.

However, he was eventually beaten just before the break, Luis Romo making it 1-1 after climbing highest nod home a free kick from the left..

After the break, Bell was booked early on, as Jamaica went close to a second, denied by Kevin Alvarez’s quite stunning last-ditch goal-line clearance, before Blake ensured they held on to a point, saving well from both Luis Chavez and substitute Diego Lainez, twice.