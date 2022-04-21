Town defender Bree hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering ankle injury at Cardiff

Hatters defender James Bree

Town defender James Bree hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the season by Hatters boss Nathan Jones, despite suffering a nasty ankle injury during Monday’s 1-0 win at Cardiff City.

The 24-year-old had to be replaced just before half time in Wales after being the victim of a poor challenge from Bluebirds defender Joel Bagan when crossing, Jones labelling it as a ‘diabolical’ tackle afterwards and admitting it could be the end of his campaign.

However, when giving an update to the press this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s home match with Blackpool, the Luton manager said on his chances of playing again this term: “It’s a daily assessing one.

“We’ve got another day and painkillers, anti inflams (inflammatory’s) and stuff that can kick in.

“So it’s a day to day thing as we’ve only got three or four days between games now, we’ve got no time to prepare as much, so we’ll see.”

The Hatters boss did reiterate his criticism of both the challenge made by Bagan and the officials, as the young City full-back somehow avoided even seeing yellow when Jones felt a red card would have been the correct punishment.

He added: “It’s a terrible tackle, the boy should have gone, should have been sent off.

“How the linesman hasn’t seen it is an absolute mystery, an absolute mystery.

“There’s one in the first half where (Jordan) Hugill is so far offside, and he didn’t get flagged, so it’s mental, the game could have been different, totally, totally different.

“Bear in mind we’re at our absolute maximum, so Steve Morison (Cardiff boss) can say what he wants, but we’ve taken six points over Easter, had big games and we didn’t have the luxury of treating the Forest game as just a warm up for the main event.

“Bree’s challenge was a poor, poor challenge, I’ve been a full back myself and I know what I’m doing when I’m leaving a bit on a winger or a full back.

“When he’s doing that, it’s a poor challenge.