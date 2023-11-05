Town defender Osho not viewing Liverpool clash as an 'experience' for the Hatters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Gabe Osho isn’t looking at this afternoon’s contest against Premier League giants Liverpool as just another ‘experience’ to add to his growing collection, declaring his intent to make sure these kind of matches become regular fixtures for the Hatters.

The 25-year-old, who made his top flight bow against Aston Villa last week after missing the first few months of the season with injury, is expected to line up in a Town back-line tasked with containing the likes of one of the best forwards in world football, Mohamed Salah, plus Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez as well.

That’s not to mention the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diego Jota, as although Osho admitted it was something he had only dreamed of when starting out as youngster with Reading, now here, he wants to view them as equals, saying: “It will be a good experience, but I don’t want to say a good experience too much in these interviews because I don’t personally see it as an experience.

“We want to stay in this league so to play against the players in the league is what the job is.

"It will be a good game, we want to make it really tough for them.

"They’re a good team of course, we’ve just got to try and pick up points.”

This afternoon represents the first time Osho has run out in front of the home fans since the play-off semi-final second leg tie with Sunderland back in May, when he was on target in a famous 2-0 victory that led Luton to Wembley.

He can’t wait to be back on home soil once and with Town yet to enjoy a top flight triumph at Kenilworth Road this term, with one draw and three defeats, the centre half wants to start turning the stadium into the advantage everyone had believed it would be.

Osho added: “It will be good, good to see the home fans again, hopefully I can stay in the team for this game.

“Everyone thought this season we would make the Kenny into a fortress, it hasn’t quite been the case as of yet, but it’s never too late to start.