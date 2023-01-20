Town defender was determined to help Luton boss Edwards settle into his new job

Dan Potts celebrates Luton's second goal in their 3-2 defeat to WBA on Saturday

Long-serving defender Dan Potts was eager to do all he could in helping new boss Rob Edwards have the easiest transition possible to life as Luton Town manager.

The former Watford and Forest Green chief succeeded Nathan Jones following the Welshman’s move to Premier League side Southampton back in November, taking over a group of players that had become accustomed to working under their previous manager for a lengthy period, over two years since he returned for a second stint at Kenilworth Road.

Despite being injured to begin with, Potts, who has been named captain for large chunks of the season due to Sonny Bradley’s absence, clearly impressed Edwards when returning, the new manager quick to hail his character around the training ground, saying: "His professionalism, his communication, the way he trains is just top notch, it's absolutely brilliant.

"He’s made a great impression on me and the new staff in a very short space of time.

"He’s such a good guy, he’s a leader and it’s great to have him around the group.”

It was an important aspect of his leadership that Potts felt was important during the change at the top, as on hearing the praise, he said: “It’s good, I always try, even when I was injured, try to be around the lads as much as possible.

"I understand it can be hard, from a coaches point of view it must be difficult coming into a group that is set in its way as such.

"I’ve been here a long while, I know the lads really well and get on with pretty much everyone, so it’s just trying to keep that positivity and keep building on what we had and adapting as well as we could.

"Before today (Saturday’s defeat to WBA), three wins on the bounce in the league, the place is buzzing, it’s great to be here, this will be a lesson and it’s how we react.”

Having signed for Luton back in August 2015 under former manager John Still, Potts is the second longest serving player at Kenilworth Road behind Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, with 211 appearances to his name.

He has spent the majority of his time with Jones in charge, so when asked what it was like now with Edwards in the dug-out, he added: “Great, a new backroom staff as well, so some fresh voices.

"We’re going into games and picking up what we’re trying to do differently, without really losing what we had before as we were very successful with that and he does preach that a lot.

"But he’s got different styles and things he wants to implement, it’s a great group that takes on information really well, so hopefully we can progress as the season goes on.

"I was injured when he first came in so it was frustrating, I didn’t really get to train.

