Town duo Bell and Kaminski earn international call-ups for Jamaica and Belgium

Hatters have seven players away during fortnight off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton defender Amari’i Bell has been named in the Jamaica squad for their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final two legged clash against Canada this week.

The 29-year-old has missed Town’s last five games after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 home defeat against Burnley, which also kept him out of the 1-0 defeat against Manchester United on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although he wasn’t on the bench at Old Trafford, the centre half has been deemed fit enough to be named in the Reggae Boyz squad by head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson as they take on Canada in their first leg at the National Stadium in Kingston on Friday.

Jamaica then head to the BMO Field in Toronto for the return fixture on November 21 as they look to qualify for the semi-finals in March of next year.

Meanwhile, in-form keeper Thomas Kaminski has been selected in the Belgium squad once more for their two matches.

The 31-year-old has been superb for Luton in recent matches, making some fantastic stops in the matches against Aston Villa, Liverpool and then Manchester United on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Red Devils facing Serbia in a friendly at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Wednesday, Kaminski will be hoping to make his senior debut for his country having represented them at youth level.

Thomas Kaminski denies Marcus Rashford during Luton's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Belgium then finish their Euro Championships qualifying campaign at home to Azerbaijan on Sunday, having already secured their place in next year’s tournament.