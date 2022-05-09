Town duo Campbell and Naismith win big at Luton's end of season awards night

Kal Naismith won three awards last night

Hatters duo Kal Naismith and Allan Campbell were the big winners at the Luton Town Supporters' Trust 2021/22 awards evening held at Venue 360 last night.

Naismith picked up the main award as he was voted Player of the Season for his impressive displays on the pitch this term.

The popular Scot also left with the Players’ Player of the Season award as well, after netting two goals, including the stunning winner against Bournemouth back in January, managing two assists as well.

Summer signing Allan Campbell picked up four awards

His effort against Cherries was enough to win the Goal of the Season award too, as speaking on stage, Naismith said: "It means a lot.

“The first award (Goal of the Season) was in Mick's (Harford) name which was great but to get the recognition from players is special.

“Every single one are great human beings and there is a lot of talent, so this is a special award for me."

Team-mate Campbell, in his first season at the club, left with four awards, landing the Internet Player of the Season, Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy, newly created Signing of the Season and Bobbers Travel Club Away Player of the Season.

The 23-year-old overcame a nasty injury at the start of the season against Blackburn, recovering to become a mainstay of the team, with four goals and two assists, including excellent strikes against Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.

Junior Supporters’ Player of the Season went to striker top scorer Elijah Adebayo after a superb first full campaign in the Championship, scoring 16 goals, with his strike against Harrogate in the FA Cup making it 17 in total.

The forward also added four assists and is hoping to be fit to take part in Hatters’ two-legged play-off semi-final with Huddersfield Town now.

Young Player of the Season, chosen by the coaching staff, was awarded to Ed McJannet.

The Irish youth international has caught the eye this term with some fine displays for the Development squad and his country, as professional player development boss Adrian Forbes said: “It has been a very rewarding year for Ed.

“Having played the majority of the season for the Development squad, his performances have led to him being on the bench for the first team against Cambridge United in the FA Cup.

“He has represented and captained his country which has been a real highlight for Ed.

“His attitude, work rate and application to all training and games has been a real factor in allowing him to achieve what he has done this season."

Finally, the Kevin Catlin Memorial Trophy award for outstanding contribution went to supporter Mark Crowther.

Mark completed his incredible challenge of cycling to every Luton away match this season and raised over £12,000 for charity in the process.