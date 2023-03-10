News you can trust since 1891
Town fans had 'goosebumps' as Hatters 'legend' John Still returns to Kenilworth Road

Reaction from Luton supporters to former manager’s half-time introduction

By Mike Simmonds
1 hour ago - 3 min read

Luton supporters admitted they had ‘goosebumps’ when seeing former Town manager John Still take to the Kenilworth Road pitch last weekend.

The 72-year-old received a heroes welcome as he was introduced during the half-time interval of the Hatters’ 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday to make the 10-year anniversary of taking over the club.

He was instrumental in Luton finally ending their five year stay in non-league, romping to the Conference title in the 2013-14 season.

Hatters boss John Still with former Luton manager David Pleat at the weekend
Taking to social media, Luton fans were united in their opinions of the club legend, as @JamesHailey1: said: “What a great man…

"John Still is and always will be a total legend at Luton.

"He started the revival and put an end to us having to play teams like Nuneaton & Tamworth, the last 2 opponents at @HitchinTownFC incidentally!

@christofflennon: “We are literally not where we are today without this man.

“Never heard the ground so silent at half-time as we listened to him speak.

“A true @LutonTown legend.”

@owentimothy: “Our current position is built on many excellent things.

"John Still’s management is one such very important thing.

"This is great to see.”

@jocolo: “Everything got better when JS took the helm.”

@wearelutontown: “Some moment.”

@sezkez_: “love u John x”

@RicardoD957: “Even though he isn't manager anymore, it's still John Still's Barmy Army.”

@banks247: “Genuinely one of the nicest managers I've spoken to since we reformed.

"Had nothing but kind words to say about @ChesterFC.”

@hatterneil: “Gutted I missed this. What a top man this fella is.

“'You can't be a little bit pregnant.’”

@danielchapman86: “Amazing moment.

"Fine margins in sport, if Jason Walker could finish that would have been Gary Brabin on the pitch today.”

@Alan_Alger_: “This is brilliant!”

@gkenn84: “Wouldn’t be where we are now without him. What a bloke.”

@crapbearddad: “What a great moment today.

"Quite emotional as we have so much love for John Still.”

@_Craig_King_: “Legend.”

@Noelbrennan15: "Lovely to see the Luton Legend Sir John Still at the game today.”

@OFalafel: “Never too high, never too low.”

@GrantTheHatter: “Love this.”

@joshstraker8: “Goosebumps.”

@mollart4: “What a legend!”

@AnleyBrian: "Quite possibly the best half time ever at Kenilworth Road.”

@glenmaxwell76: “Thanks for everything. Never be forgotten what he did for our club.

"We was a shambles when he took over and he started the rise back to where we are today.”

@thomasbaileyyGL: “That’s a man I wouldn’t argue about having a statue.”

@AdamDriscoll92: “I love this man like my own Grandad.

"He understood us from the beginning and dragged the club out of its darkest days.”

@churchychurch14: “When he spoke at HT, the ground fell silent to listen to him.. Legend.”

@MargottJulia: “Such a special moment today to have this wonderful man speak at half time - forever a legend in our history - we wouldn’t be where we are today without him.

"Thank you John for the wonderful job you did.”

@Capt_Crackers: "Can’t describe how much I love and appreciate this man.

"If he came back to do ‘An evening with……’ I think it would be amazing to hear what he had to say about his time at Luton.”

@Fonzy39531243: “Loved this yesterday, John deserves all plaudits he receives.”

@GrantTheHatter: “I like to think this warmed the great man on a cold afternoon.”

@BlockFHatter: “Really made my day this did.

"Lovely man and a true gentleman and legend for sorting the club out when it required.”

@LoyalLutonSC: “What a god damn man he is.

"The respect we have for him was evident.”

@LutonEye: “The stronger the team, the stronger the team.”

Swansea City