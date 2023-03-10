Town fans had 'goosebumps' as Hatters 'legend' John Still returns to Kenilworth Road

Luton supporters admitted they had ‘goosebumps’ when seeing former Town manager John Still take to the Kenilworth Road pitch last weekend.

The 72-year-old received a heroes welcome as he was introduced during the half-time interval of the Hatters’ 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday to make the 10-year anniversary of taking over the club.

He was instrumental in Luton finally ending their five year stay in non-league, romping to the Conference title in the 2013-14 season.

Hatters boss John Still with former Luton manager David Pleat at the weekend

Taking to social media, Luton fans were united in their opinions of the club legend, as @JamesHailey1: said: “What a great man…

"John Still is and always will be a total legend at Luton.

"He started the revival and put an end to us having to play teams like Nuneaton & Tamworth, the last 2 opponents at @HitchinTownFC incidentally!

@christofflennon: “We are literally not where we are today without this man.

“Never heard the ground so silent at half-time as we listened to him speak.

“A true @LutonTown legend.”

@owentimothy: “Our current position is built on many excellent things.

"John Still’s management is one such very important thing.

"This is great to see.”

@jocolo: “Everything got better when JS took the helm.”

@wearelutontown: “Some moment.”

@sezkez_: “love u John x”

@RicardoD957: “Even though he isn't manager anymore, it's still John Still's Barmy Army.”

@banks247: “Genuinely one of the nicest managers I've spoken to since we reformed.

"Had nothing but kind words to say about @ChesterFC.”

@hatterneil: “Gutted I missed this. What a top man this fella is.

“'You can't be a little bit pregnant.’”

@danielchapman86: “Amazing moment.

"Fine margins in sport, if Jason Walker could finish that would have been Gary Brabin on the pitch today.”

@Alan_Alger_: “This is brilliant!”

@gkenn84: “Wouldn’t be where we are now without him. What a bloke.”

@crapbearddad: “What a great moment today.

"Quite emotional as we have so much love for John Still.”

@_Craig_King_: “Legend.”

@Noelbrennan15: "Lovely to see the Luton Legend Sir John Still at the game today.”

@OFalafel: “Never too high, never too low.”

@GrantTheHatter: “Love this.”

@joshstraker8: “Goosebumps.”

@mollart4: “What a legend!”

@AnleyBrian: "Quite possibly the best half time ever at Kenilworth Road.”

@glenmaxwell76: “Thanks for everything. Never be forgotten what he did for our club.

"We was a shambles when he took over and he started the rise back to where we are today.”

@thomasbaileyyGL: “That’s a man I wouldn’t argue about having a statue.”

@AdamDriscoll92: “I love this man like my own Grandad.

"He understood us from the beginning and dragged the club out of its darkest days.”

@churchychurch14: “When he spoke at HT, the ground fell silent to listen to him.. Legend.”

@MargottJulia: “Such a special moment today to have this wonderful man speak at half time - forever a legend in our history - we wouldn’t be where we are today without him.

"Thank you John for the wonderful job you did.”

@Capt_Crackers: "Can’t describe how much I love and appreciate this man.

"If he came back to do ‘An evening with……’ I think it would be amazing to hear what he had to say about his time at Luton.”

@Fonzy39531243: “Loved this yesterday, John deserves all plaudits he receives.”

@GrantTheHatter: “I like to think this warmed the great man on a cold afternoon.”

@BlockFHatter: “Really made my day this did.

"Lovely man and a true gentleman and legend for sorting the club out when it required.”

@LoyalLutonSC: “What a god damn man he is.

"The respect we have for him was evident.”

