Town fans had 'goosebumps' as Hatters 'legend' John Still returns to Kenilworth Road
Reaction from Luton supporters to former manager’s half-time introduction
Luton supporters admitted they had ‘goosebumps’ when seeing former Town manager John Still take to the Kenilworth Road pitch last weekend.
The 72-year-old received a heroes welcome as he was introduced during the half-time interval of the Hatters’ 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday to make the 10-year anniversary of taking over the club.
He was instrumental in Luton finally ending their five year stay in non-league, romping to the Conference title in the 2013-14 season.
Taking to social media, Luton fans were united in their opinions of the club legend, as @JamesHailey1: said: “What a great man…
"John Still is and always will be a total legend at Luton.
"He started the revival and put an end to us having to play teams like Nuneaton & Tamworth, the last 2 opponents at @HitchinTownFC incidentally!
@christofflennon: “We are literally not where we are today without this man.
“Never heard the ground so silent at half-time as we listened to him speak.
“A true @LutonTown legend.”
@owentimothy: “Our current position is built on many excellent things.
"John Still’s management is one such very important thing.
"This is great to see.”
@jocolo: “Everything got better when JS took the helm.”
@wearelutontown: “Some moment.”
@sezkez_: “love u John x”
@RicardoD957: “Even though he isn't manager anymore, it's still John Still's Barmy Army.”
@banks247: “Genuinely one of the nicest managers I've spoken to since we reformed.
"Had nothing but kind words to say about @ChesterFC.”
@hatterneil: “Gutted I missed this. What a top man this fella is.
“'You can't be a little bit pregnant.’”
@danielchapman86: “Amazing moment.
"Fine margins in sport, if Jason Walker could finish that would have been Gary Brabin on the pitch today.”
@Alan_Alger_: “This is brilliant!”
@gkenn84: “Wouldn’t be where we are now without him. What a bloke.”
@crapbearddad: “What a great moment today.
"Quite emotional as we have so much love for John Still.”
@_Craig_King_: “Legend.”
@Noelbrennan15: "Lovely to see the Luton Legend Sir John Still at the game today.”
@OFalafel: “Never too high, never too low.”
@GrantTheHatter: “Love this.”
@joshstraker8: “Goosebumps.”
@mollart4: “What a legend!”
@AnleyBrian: "Quite possibly the best half time ever at Kenilworth Road.”
@glenmaxwell76: “Thanks for everything. Never be forgotten what he did for our club.
"We was a shambles when he took over and he started the rise back to where we are today.”
@thomasbaileyyGL: “That’s a man I wouldn’t argue about having a statue.”
@AdamDriscoll92: “I love this man like my own Grandad.
"He understood us from the beginning and dragged the club out of its darkest days.”
@churchychurch14: “When he spoke at HT, the ground fell silent to listen to him.. Legend.”
@MargottJulia: “Such a special moment today to have this wonderful man speak at half time - forever a legend in our history - we wouldn’t be where we are today without him.
"Thank you John for the wonderful job you did.”
@Capt_Crackers: "Can’t describe how much I love and appreciate this man.
"If he came back to do ‘An evening with……’ I think it would be amazing to hear what he had to say about his time at Luton.”
@Fonzy39531243: “Loved this yesterday, John deserves all plaudits he receives.”
@GrantTheHatter: “I like to think this warmed the great man on a cold afternoon.”
@BlockFHatter: “Really made my day this did.
"Lovely man and a true gentleman and legend for sorting the club out when it required.”
@LoyalLutonSC: “What a god damn man he is.
"The respect we have for him was evident.”
@LutonEye: “The stronger the team, the stronger the team.”