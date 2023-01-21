Town forward Cornick labels new Hatters boss Edwards a ‘breath of fresh air’

Luton attacker Harry Cornick delivers a cross against WBA recently

Town attacker Harry Cornick has described new manager Rob Edwards’ brief reign at Kenilworth Road as a ‘breath of fresh air’.

The 27-year-old, who joined Luton under previous boss Nathan Jones back in August 2017, has played the majority of his almost six years with the Hatters under the Welshman, racking up 233 appearances in that time.

Advertisement

With Jones at the helm last term, Cornick had his best season since signing from Bournemouth, making it into double figures for the first time in his career, scoring 12 goals.

Injury and selection meant he had struggled to get a run in the side this season, failing to find the net before Jones moved to Southampton.

However, he has started three of Edwards’ six games so far, on the scoresheet for the first time in the FA Cup against Wigan and also coming off the bench to play a major role in Town’s FA Cup third round replay success against the Latics on Tuesday night, praised for his impact by the manager during his post match press conference.

Asked recently what it was like working under the former Forest Green Rover and Watford chief, Cornick said: “It’s been a refreshing change.

Advertisement

"He’s a different character to Nathan Jones, what he was like, he’s a lot different to be fair.

"He’s implemented his own style of play now, his tactics and his own environment, what he wants around the place, so its been a breath of fresh air for a lot of us.

Advertisement