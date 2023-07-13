News you can trust since 1891
Town midfielder admits working with his former Spurs U18s coach was a 'big pull' behind Shrews move

Ex-Hatter Taylor in charge at the Croud Meadow
By Mike Simmonds
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST- 3 min read

Hatters midfielder Elliot Thorpe admitted the chance to work with his former Spurs U18s coach, and ex-Luton defender Matt Taylor, was a big factor behind his season-long loan move to League One Shrewsbury Town yesterday.

The 22-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road back in September 2021 after his release from the north London club, but has found first team opportunities hard to come by since, restricted to two starts in the FA Cup and a further three outings off the bench in the Championship.

A difficult loan spell at Burton Albion followed, but with Town winning promotion to the Premier League and boss Rob Edwards admitting first team football would have been hard to come by in the Premier League this term, Thorpe has agreed to move to the Croud Meadow for the 2023-24 campaign.

There he will link up with a former Hatter in Taylor, who spent two years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in charge of the U18s, leaving to take over at Walsall in May 2021, only to be relieved of his duties after nine months, before being appointed in his new role last month.

Speaking to the Shrews’ official website about the move, Thorpe said: “I’ve known Matt for quite a few years now, he's a great coach and a really good person, so when I knew of the interest, I was very keen to pursue it.

"He’s a good coach, I know how he wants to play, so it’s a perfect fit for me.

"He demands a lot, he wants 100 per cent and that's a given really in any walk of life, in any job you're in.

Hatters midfielder Elliot Thorpe has joined Shrewsbury Town on loanHatters midfielder Elliot Thorpe has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan
"He’s good with young players, as I worked with him a few years ago, he was definitely a big driving force in me coming here.

"I know the club’s a fantastic club anyway, but to top it off with Matt being the coach, it was a big pull for me.”

On just where he thinks he can feature for his new side, Thorpe continued: “It’s funny, Matt first knew me as a centre midfielder, but in the last year or so I’ve been more out wide, like a wingback.

"Either side, right or left, I’m quite quick and I can run about for a long time, get up and down.

"I can run a lot, I’ll always give a hundred percent, decent cross, but I’ll try to pop up with a few goals as well, that would be good.”

With the Shrews finishing 12th in the table last term, hopes are high for another good season in Shropshire, with the club already re-signing winger Elliot Bennett and adding Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester and Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney to their squad too.

Thorpe said: “Shrewsbury is a big club, a solid club and I wanted to get it done as early as possible really, get a feel for the place, be in and around the lads and just get going.

"The games are going to come thick and fast when the season starts so I was really happy and wanted to get it done quickly.

"It’s going to be good, I haven’t been back that long, but I’m fit and definitely some minutes in the legs will do me good and will help me to gel with the boys as well, know how we want to play.

“I had a good off season, kept fit, I’ve been back, done some testing, a few training sessions, so in a good place, and good to go."

Although he won’t be featuring for the Hatters in their first top flight season in over 30 years, Thorpe is hoping his parent club go on to have a memorable campaign, as he tweeted: “Want to wish @LutonTown a very successful year in the premier league!

"Every single player, staff member & fan deserves to be there!!

"Enjoy it Hatters!”

