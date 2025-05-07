Town midfielder concedes Luton weren't 'good enough' during season finale
Midfielder Liam Walsh conceded the Hatters weren’t ‘good enough’ when suffering what was an embarrassing 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, a result that consigned Town to League One football next term.
Town travelled to the Hawthorns in an excellent run of form, including three straight wins and six victories from 11, meaning all they needed was another win against the Baggies to secure their status in the Championship. However, that was never on the cards, as despite falling behind early on and hitting back immediately through Milli Alli to make it 1-1, they then trailed 3-1 at the break due to some woeful defending from the visitors.
A further two goals put Albion 5-1 ahead with an hour gone, as although Jordan Clark and Alli netted wonderful finishes to make it 5-3 late on, they were well beaten, and a look at the results elsewhere saw Hull City earn the point they needed at Portsmouth, which ensured the Tigers leapfrogged Luton to climb out of the bottom three, Matt Bloomfield’s side finishing below the dotted line.
Walsh, who was able to play in the contest after his red card in the 1-0 victory over Coventry City was rescinded, finished a personal campaign that had both highs and lows, sent off three times in 26 league outings, although only two of those red cards eventually counted, those against Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers.
He did star in the Hatters’ late run of form that gave them every chance of staying up, but now face a campaign in the third tier of English football instead, as writing on Instagram, the former Everton and Swansea midfielder said: “Gave it our all till the very last game but wasn’t good enough. Enjoyed every minute playing infront of our fans. Thankyou for your loyal support all season when we needed you most.”
Meanwhile, goalscorer Alli, whose brace in the West Midlands meant he netted an impressive four goals in his last six appearances after a January move from Exeter City, the forward’s displays quickly becoming a rare highlight of the campaign, also took to social media, adding: “First of all, I would like to give all glory to God for the opportunities & blessings this season, not an ideal way to end the season but we rest, recover & come back stronger!”
