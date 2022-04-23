Town not quite over the line yet as Middlesbrough and Millwall draw

Luton celebrate Elijah Adebayo's goal in this afternoon's 1-1 draw with Blackpool

Luton aren't quite assured of a place in the Championship play-offs despite draws for both Millwall and Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The Lions needed a penalty from Benik Afobe in the eighth minute of stoppage time to keep their hopes of catching Luton alive, as they drew 2-2 at Birmingham City.

Juninho Bacuna had put the Blues ahead early in the second half, but Oliver Burke levelled.

Lyle Taylor scored from the penalty spot with 11 minutes to go as it looked like the Lions would be beaten, before Afobe did the same with virtually the last kick.

It means that Gary Rowett's side are still six points behind the Hatters, but with a lesser goal difference of eight.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough were also held, drawing 1-1 at Swansea.

Chris Wilder’s side took the lead in the second period through Riley McGree, but Michael Obafemi quickly levelled to ensure the spoils were shared.

The results sees Boro stay eighth, as they are now eight points away from Luton, with three games left, while they host Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Blackburn Rovers are nine points back, with three games to go as they visit Preston on Monday where a draw would see them unable to overhaul Nathan Jones’ side.

Luton's draw with Blackpool meant Coventry and Swansea could no longer catch them whatever the pair did this afternoon, while QPR’s 1-0 loss at Stoke means Mark Warburton’s team can’t overtake the Hatters either.