Town rumoured to be considering recalling in-form striker from Southend loan spell
Luton are reportedly considering recalling striker Bim Pepple from National League Southend United, with rumours of a move to League Two side Chesterfield starting to gather pace.
The 22-year-old moved to Roots Hall in the summer, and after struggling for goals initially, netting just three times in his first 14 league outings, is really starting to thrive with the Shrimpers. After scoring in the 2-0 victory at Halifax on November 30, Pepple then bagged a hat-trick during United’s 5-3 FA Trophy victory at Brentwood Town in December, going on to find the target seven times in his last six outings, with a brace in the 4-0 win over Ebbsfleet on Boxing Day and grabbing the winner in the 1-0 success at Braintree Town last time out.
However, the Southend Echo is now reporting that Pepple, who has never featured for Luton in a first team game since arriving from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC in August 2022, with unsuccessful loan moves to Grimsby Town, Bromley and Inverness Caldeonian Thistle, is on the verge of returning to Kenilworth Road during the January transfer window.
It is thought that Pepple won’t be in Bedfordshire for long though, as the Derbyshire Times have claimed he could be on his way to League Two side Chesterfield, as they are without Will Grigg for the next few months, with Paddy Madden still getting back to full fitness too. The Spireites are still in with a strong shout of the play-offs this season as despite losing their last three games, remain just six points away from the top seven.
