Town striker Hylton eager to look for the positives despite being left 'gutted' by dropped points at Peterborough

Town forward Danny Hylton

Although Luton striker Danny Hylton admitted last night’s ‘gutting’ 1-1 draw with Peterborough United felt like a defeat, he was quick to look at the positives as the Hatters remained firmly in the race of the Championship play-offs.

It had appeared the forward would be the match-winner at the Weston Homes Stadium, as he bundled Fred Onyedinma’s cross over the line just four minutes after the break, bagging his fourth of the season.

That hope increased once Ricky-Jade Jones had missed a wonderful chance in the closing stages, firing wide from close range, but Town’s defence was eventually breached with four to go, Jonson Clarke-Harris heading in Joe Ward’s inviting cross.

Luton might even have lost it, Jack Taylor putting a glorious opportunity over and then Clarke-Harris striking the post from range in stoppage time, as Town stayed fourth in the table, now three points above seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers with six games to go.

Hylton said: “It’s gutting, it feels a little bit like a loss.

“I thought we were going to hold on, they had given us a few warning signs hadn’t they, put the ball in the box, missed a good chance at the back stick, then they scored, and missed another chance, so in the end it turns out to be a good point.

“At this stage of the season there’s no time to get your head down and feel sorry for yourselves, you’ve got to take the positives out of the game.

“We got another point, we’re still in the play-offs with six games to go.

"If you’d offered us at the beginning of the season with six games to go and we’re sitting in fourth in the play-offs, we’d had bit your hand off for it, so it’s all to play for.

“Peterborough are fighting for their lives, they need points, we need points, so it was a tough game, scrappy.

"I don’t think we were quite at our best, didn’t really get the ball down, it was a bit of a fight, a scrap and gutted we didn’t hold on, gutted.”

With the Hatters back in action on Monday evening at fellow play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town and then hosting Nottingham Forest on Good Friday, Hylton knew they couldn’t dwell on any disappointment, adding: “We’ve said that, there’s no time to get your head down and feel sorry for yourself.

"Now’s the time to look at everything positive and say right it’s another point, it’s away from home, it’s a team fighting for their lives, we’re fourth in the league, six games to go, it’s a mini season.