Town to take on Charlton, Peterborough and Norwich City as Hatters announce Development and U18s friendlies

Luton's Development squad before a game last season - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton Town have announced pre-season friendlies for both their development squad and youth team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Development Squad will kick-off with a home game - at Hitchin's Top Field ground - against Spartan South Midlands League tenants, Crawley Green, on Tuesday, July 12.

They will also face another SSML club in Harpenden Town, then Southern League Division One Central side Biggleswade FC and Premier Division Central outfit AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Town also take on newly promoted Premier Division Central team Bedford Town and Charlton Athletic U23s.

Luton’s U18s started with a behind closed doors home friendly against their counterparts who play on the full-time football and education programme at Southern League club Redditch United on Wednesday, JUly 13.

They then take on Peterborough United and Norwich City’s youth teams, plus SSML Premier Division Dunstable Town’s senior side.

Development Squad Friendlies

Tuesday, July 12: Crawley Green (H – at Hitchin Town) – 7pm.

Friday, July 15: Harpenden Town (A) – 7pm.

Friday, July 22: Biggleswade FC (A – at Bedford Town) – 7pm.

Friday, July 29: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (A) – 7pm.

Tuesday, August 2: Bedford Town (A) – 7pm.

Friday, August 5: Charlton Athletic (H – at Hitchin Town) – 7pm.

U18 Friendlies

Wednesday, July 13: Redditch United (H – Behind Closed Doors) – 11am.

Saturday, July 16: Peterborough Utd (A) – 11am.

Saturday, July 23: Norwich City (A) – 12pm.

Saturday, July 30: Dunstable Town (H – The Brache) – 12pm.