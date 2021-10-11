Town youngster McJannet starts as Ireland U19s draw with Sweden U19s in Spain

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Luton youngster Ed McJannet started for the Republic U19s as they held Sweden to a 1-1 draw during the second of their two friendlies held in Marbella this morning.

Following a 2-2 draw last Friday, where McJannet came on as a second half substitute, he was one of 11 changes for the match made by manager Tom Mohan, with an eye on next month's UEFA U19 European qualifiers in Bulgaria next month.

After a tense opening to the game, Sweden took the lead midway through the first half through Jusef Erabi, the forward converting after a great save by keeper Arlo Doherty.

The Irish responded impressively though, level on 30 minutes when Aidomo Emakhu pounced to bury a loose ball.

Ben McCormack thought he had given his side the lead when finding the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

After the break, the match was marred by a serious-looking injury to McCormack, as McJannet was replaced with 84 minutes gone, Ireland almost snatching victory late on, sub Cristiano Fitzgerald unable to grab a winner.