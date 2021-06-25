Town's rumoured target heads to Championship rivals Blackpool

Sonny Carey in action for King's Lynn Town in their FA Cup clash at Portsmouth

Reported Luton target Sonny Carey has moved to the Hatters' Championship rivals Blackpool for an undisclosed fee from National League side King’s Lynn Town.

The 20-year-old, believed to be one of the most sought after players outside the EFL, has penned a three-year deal with the Seasiders which also contains an option for a further 12 months.

Carey, who was once with Norwich City's academy, scored six goals in 46 games last season, including a match-winner to knock Port Vale out of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Eastern Daily Press claimed that the Hatters were one of a number of clubs in for the midfielder, having a six-figure bid rejected recently, as after being unveiled at Bloomfield Road, Carey told the club's official website: “I’ve had a good couple of seasons at King’s Lynn, but I feel now is the time for a new challenge and a fresh, new start somewhere.

“I had a Zoom chat with the gaffer and he is renowned for improving young players with his background at Liverpool.

"I’m a young player myself – I’m only 20 – and to work with somebody like the gaffer, who has worked with younger players and with the reputation he’s got, that was a massive part of why I’ve come to Blackpool.”

Meanwhile, Tangerines boss Neil Critchley added: "I’m delighted that Sonny has decided to join us.

"He’s a player that has attracted a fair bit of interest with his performances for King’s Lynn and is somebody we have monitored closely through our recruitment process.