Townsend labels Luton team-mate as 'Maradona' after witnessing some of the best displays in his career

Luton midfielder Andros Townsend likened team-mate Ross Barkley to Argentinian legend Diego Maradona after watching his magnificent displays in the centre of the pitch for the Hatters recently.

The 30-year-old has been in absolutely sensational form following his recovery from injury to start every match since the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa, delivering the kind of performances that saw him win 33 caps for England earlier in his career, while also costing Chelsea £15m back in January 2018, after starring when coming through the ranks at Everton.

His summer move to Kenilworth Road came as a complete surprise to all Town fans, the midfielder adding a whole host of Premier League experience having played over 200 times in the top flight. That was then boosted by the arrival of Townsend recently, the ex-Crystal Palace winger penning a short term deal with the Hatters, and having had even an longer stint in the highest tier of English football, with more than 250 appearances under his belt.

Despite having had over a decade at this level, witnessing Barkley’s efforts close up has been an eye opener for the winger as well, especially the way in which he started off the move for Luton’s goal against Manchester City on Sunday, shrugging off lynchpin Rodri which eventually allowed Elijah Adebayo to head Townsend’s terrific cross past Ederson to put the hosts into the lead.

Although the visitors came back to net two second half goals and claim all three points, speaking to talkSPORT, Townsend said: “Honestly, some of the best midfield performances I've seen in my career. It's just unbelievable the calmness, the ability to get the ball off the back four and knock it past some of the world’s best midfielders without a care in the world.

"We saw Maradona in the midfield to set up our goal, and in a way he’s given confidence to the rest of the players including myself around him. That calmness to take the ball under pressure, it’s such an underrated skill, he's been absolutely incredible and it’s been a joy to play with, a joy to watch as well.”

Discussing Barkley’s efforts, boss Rob Edwards admitted he just tells the player to perform on the big stage, continuing: “It’s good, I just want him enjoying his football and if he's enjoying his football then we’re going to see the best Ross and that’s all we’re trying to give him, that platform.

Ross Barkley goes for goal against Manchester City at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

"I just say, ‘go on Ross, go and be the best player,’ and he’s like, ‘yep, all right,’ with a smile on his face. He works incredibly hard though and people have got to make sure they recognise that. He is running and running hard, he’s come into the environment, a real humble guy and slotted in. It’s brilliant that he's showing people his quality now. He’s only just turned 30, he’s got loads to give.

“He’s allowed us to begin to change, given us a different dimension so we’ve been able to evolve. We try and have a really good environment, work with players and improve them, hopefully we do. We’ve got to give them our time, our analysis, work out on the grass, but he’s just got this talent and it’s not because of me. It’s just Ross and players that are really, really good like that can help you change.”