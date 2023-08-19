Trollope believes ex-Chelsea and Everton star Barkley is already showing his class at Luton

New Luton signing Ross Barkley is already showing signs of his undoubted top flight quality in training, according to assistant boss Paul Trollope.

The former Everton, Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder moved to Kenilworth Road last week after ending his season-long stint in France where he played for Ligue 1 side Nice.

With 33 England caps under his name, Barkley is one of, if not, the biggest name to arrive in Bedfordshire during recent years, having also cost £15m when moving to Stamford Bridge back in 2018.

Ross Barkley signed for Luton recently - pic: Andy Rowland

Although he wasn’t signed in time to be considered for the Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, Trollope believes his class has already shone through during his sessions at the Brache, saying: “Ross came in middle of the week and it was a little bit too tight of a turnaround for him to be involved today (Saturday).

"In a couple of training sessions you can already see what he's going to bring to the group, so we’ll welcome him back.”

Luton were also without Gabe Osho, Reece Burke, Dan Potts and Jordan Clark at the Amex Stadium, as although the latter two are out for a period of time, Trollope is hoping the defensive duo of Osho and Burke might be closer to a first team return soon.

He continued: “We’ve got a few unfortunate injuries at the end of the pre-season which are a little bit longer term, but there's a few close now that hopefully we can see them back to action in some description.

"I think that will add to us and for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Luton will be cheered on by over 3,000 fans at Stamford Bridge after the club sold out their away allocation, and Trollope was eager to praise those who made the trip to south coast last weekend.

He added: “In the warm up you could really see the passion and the drive they brought to the team, and right through the game.

"I think the fans know the situation.

"They know where we are as a football club and we’re really thankful for their support.