Aston Villa boss Unai Emery appears to have paved the way for midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

The former Arsenal, Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain manager took charge at Villa Park back in October when replacing Steven Gerrard and had a superb impact, leading Villa to seventh in the table and European football for the first time in just over a decade.

He allowed Nakamba to move on loan to Luton in January, the Zimbabwean international going on to enjoy a stunning time in Bedfordshire, becoming an absolutely integral part of Rob Edwards’ side who reached the top flight themselves with a Championship play-off final penalty shootout win over Coventry City.

The 29-year-old excelled once more at Wembley, leading the way in both tackles and interceptions, scoring his effort from the spot in the 6-5 triumph.

In report by the Athletic, Emery admitted he is looking to bring new faces to the West Midlands, and isn’t looking at reintegrating those who were out on loan, despite someone like Nakamba having cost £11m when joining from Club Brugge back in 2019.

He said: “We will add some different players for the project but the most important players are here now.”

That will be music to the ears of Hattesr fans, who would welcome Nakamba back with open arms, the midfielder a huge favourite already following his performances on the pitch.

Marvelous Nakamba wins a challenge against Coventry in the play-off final

A poll on the Luton News Twitter page saw just under 1,500 vote, with 98.4% in favour of bringing the player to Kenilworth Road, who himself hasn’t ruled out a permanent move next term either.

Discussing the chances of signing him on social media, @chazabbb tweeted: “Truly Marvelous by name and by nature, potentially the best player I’ve ever seen for Luton.”

@PeteGraydon: “His name says it all.”

@MattAquino_: “A no-brainer! He's been class.

"I can see him being singled out for praise on MNF after we beat Arsenal 1-0 at home next year!

"I imagine this is the very first transfer deal the club is trying to get completed.”

@greg_kilkenny: “Simple! We just play better with him in the team.”

@FmLoad: “He's disciplined and incredibly important in allowing our wing backs to push further on. He's probably our most important signing of the summer in giving us a chance.

Nick Sutton

@nicksutton84: “Hell yes! The main reason is....he is absolutely quality and seemed to really care and buy into what the club is about.

"Oh and he's QUALITY!!!”

@IanWLee23: “Yes, because he's an excellent fit for Luton.”

@dave_trill82: “Does his job brilliantly, has EPL experience.”

@kennyro9696175: “Him and drameh are a must.”

@SinKrypto: “He is our Kante.

"No need to say anything else.”

@mam_mdh: “Class. Tidy. He gets it/us.”

@20142018sa: “He knows the premier league tempo.”

@FanHubHatter: “He's a premier league quality defensive midfielder who's already got a great relationship with the squad/fans and I think he'd genuinely love to keep playing for Luton.

"Not sure we'll find another one like him for a reasonable price...”

@DarranMurtagh: “He fits in.”

@MidvaleTerry: “Yes plus I've learned all the words to his song.....”