Walsh unfazed by his injury problems as he looks to show how good he can be at Luton

Midfielder determined to reach his full potential with the Hatters

​New Town signing Liam Walsh insists he isn’t going to be worrying about the injury record that has hindered him becoming the player he believes he should have.

The 26-year-old joined the Hatters earlier this month, with manager Rob Edwards finally signing a player he had earmarked when coming through the ranks at Everton, winning international honours for England at U16 and U18 level. However, he was released by the Toffees, and a number of problems with his hamstring, plus a ruptured Achilles, meant he has made just 98 league appearances in over eight years as a pro for the likes of Yeovil, Birmingham, Bristol City, Coventry, Swansea and Hull, making only 60 starts in that time too.

Having had three weeks training at Kenilworth Road to prove his durability, then after doing that, Walsh was added to Town’s squad on a permanent basis and speaking to the club’s official website, is only looking forward now. Discussing his injury history, and how he feels Edwards can help him achieve his aims, he said: “That’s what’s killed me the last few years, I know where I should be as a player and how good I can be and for me it's just as frustrating as it is for everyone else.

Liam Walsh in training with the Hatters - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Image

"I’ve been injured quite a lot in the past, but I feel like I’ve come through those injuries now, and I’m ready to play a full season and Luton Town just fits me. I’ve been speaking to all the physios and the fitness staff and they’ve got a plan in place for me. It’s not something that I'm going to be looking at or worrying about as I’m past that. I’m just here to play games and help Luton.

"He's (Edwards) easy going, he’s very easy to talk to. He's a manager that suits how I like to play. You need to get that right fit and if you do that it gives you a world of confidence. You can go out there on the pitch and perform as best you can knowing that the manager believes in you. Since I’ve been here for that three weeks, he's given me that belief that I can come in and play some games and do well.”

After putting pen to paper, Walsh was in the Town squad at Preston on Saturday, coming on for the final 25 minutes of the 1-0 defeat. Discussing his new acquisition, and how he proved his fitness ahead of being named on the bench, Town chief Edwards said: “He’s ready, he’s been training now for the best part of three weeks with us, so if you think about a normal pre-season, you’d have a week’s work and get about 45 minutes.

"He was ready and I was pleased with his contribution. You can see he’s busy and wants to get on the ball. We were hoping he might be able to produce that killer pass from a little bit deeper, but it wasn’t to be. He’s someone who now needs to play consistently and stay fit, so that’s our challenge, him and us to make sure that happens.

“He’s really talented footballer, I’ve known him for a long, long time. He comes in and gives us something slightly different to the players we’ve currently got in that area of the pitch. He’s very comfortable on the ball, very tactically aware, he’s someone who now needs to play consistently and stay fit consistently, so that’s our challenge, him and us to make sure that happens. But I love him as a footballer and he’s been good in the three weeks he’s been in the building, so really pleased to get him in.”

Following his debut at Deepdale on Saturday, Walsh then got another 45 minutes when coming on the field at half time in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of QPR. The midfielder demonstrated yet again his undoubted quality on the ball, with some wonderful reverse passes into the feet of his team-mates, and didn’t once shy away from getting stuck in as well on the night.

It summed up the kind of player that he believes the Luton fans will get to see, as asked about his qualities, he said: “Someone who looks to get on the ball. I like to play forward, I’ll always give everything in the tackle and try to win every single tackle I can. I’m just here to help the team get promotion and get back to the Premier League where it wants to be.”

Meanwhile, taking a look on YouTube for Walsh’s highlights and you soon see a goal titled Best Solo Goal Ever when he was at Coventry City. During their trip to Rochdale in 2019, he picked the ball up just inside his own half and set off an a mazy run forward, as jinking his way past not just one or two, but three players, he reached the edge of the box before picking out the corner of the net with an unerring finish.

It’s something he wants to showcase during his time at Kenilworth Road now, adding: “Once I get going, my confidence is high, I’ve got stuff like that in my locker. So I'm hoping to bring that here at Luton alongside the other stuff I can and help the team.”