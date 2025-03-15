Wasteful Luton serve up a finishing disaster-class during Boro draw

Mark Travers beats Luton striker Carlton Morris to the ball during Luton's goalless draw with Middlesbrough - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Championship: Luton Town 0 Middlesbrough 0

Luton Town's hopes of staying in the Championship received yet another huge blow as their wastefulness in front of goal cost them so, so dearly during a bitterly frustrating stalemate against Middlesbrough this afternoon.

A dominant Hatters side should have been at least 3-0 to the good by the the interval after a first half they completely and utterly dominated their play-off chasing opponents. However, to win a game of football you have to put the ball in the net, and Town just didn’t do that, missing some absolutely wonderful chances, Thelo Aasgaard and Elijah Adebayo the two main culprits.

With Luton unable to carry on that ascendancy in the second period it meant that the spoils were eventually shared, the Hatters now four points away from safety in the battle to stay up with just eight games remaining, after wins for Derby County, Cardiff City and Oxford United. Manager Matt Bloomfield named an unchanged side to face a Boro team who had beaten them 5-1 back in November as the hosts came flying out of the traps, with three good opportunities in the opening 10 minutes.

First, Alfie Doughty's cross was cleared to Liam Walsh just outside the box who took a touch to dummy his man and unleash a left-footed shot that Mark Travers fumbled, gathering the loose ball before Carlton Morris could pounce. Luton kept up their bright start, a magnificent backheel up the line by Aasgaard seeing the ball eventually worked into the box by Jordan Clark and ending up at Walsh's feet, but he snatched at his volley, dragging wide.

With eight gone the hosts had to score though, simply had to, Izzy Jones against his former club, finding the unmarked Elijah Adebayo whose cut back was deflected into the path of Aasgaard just five yards out, the midfielder, who bagged the winner in midweek, somehow skying over from a few yards out, Town kept pressing, with a performance that was chalk and cheese to what was served up in Wales during the opening 45 on Tuesday night, another short free kick headed out to Jones who put his snap shot over.

Luton piled on the pressure, as with 16 minutes on the clock they had another magnificent chance when Doughty sped down the left and dinked over an inch-perfect cross for the unmarked Aasgaard, who had the entire goal to aim out, only to put his volley too close to Travers who made the save. Chris Makosso went for the spectacular when he shouldn't have, as Town's problems in front of goal were catching, a long throw flicked on by Morris and falling to Doughty who got his connection all wrong, the ball then teed up to Walsh who slid wide.

With 20 gone, the Hatters missed again, Aidan Morris's backpass straight into Adebayo's path. Faced with Travers, he just had to beat the keeper, only to see his long barren run in front of goal continue, disappointingly denied by the former Bournemouth stopper. With 35 gone, Luton still couldn't make their superiority count, Morris's low shot pushed aside by Travers, the forward following up to dink into the danger area where a Boro defender got there just in front of a diving Adebayo to clear away.

The corner glanced off Mark McGuinness's head and fell wide, while Town ended the first half as they had started, Adebayo's attempt deflected behind, Morris with an angled drive that Travers tipped over, Makosso putting his ambitious volley off target After the break, and as expected, Boro settled down as they were able to stop Luton carving them open at will, Bloomfield bringing on Jacob Brown for Adebayo after just 10 minutes.

Town couldn't replicate the kind of barnstorming first half display they had produced though, failing to work Travers in the opening 15 minutes, as Boro had a far sterner handle on proceedings. Finn Azaz curled inches wide as Bloomfield made a triple sub, Brown picking up an injury which cut short his outing, with Walsh and Doughty also going off for Lasse Nordas, Milli Alli and Lamine Fanne.

Now finding it far harder to slice open the visiting defence, the hosts still had opportunities from set-pieces, Clark's deep free met by McGuinness on 72 minutes who nodded the wrong side of the post. At the other end, Samuel Iling-Junior slammed over, while Nordas almost proved to be the hero late on, reaching Fanne's ball but yet again, Boro were in the right place to get a nick on his effort which sent it behind.

During four minutes of stoppage time, Delano Burgzorg was a whisker away from the ultimate smash and grab away performance but the point was celebrated far more by the visitors' at the end, Luton’s disconsolate players dropping to the floor in knowledge that their time to get out of the bottom three is beginning to run out.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh (Lamine Fanne 70), Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty (Milli Alli 70), Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 55, Lasse Nordas 70), Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Zack Nelson, Josh Bowler

Boro: Mark Travers, Hayden Hackney, Kelechi Iheanacho, Delano Burgzorg, Anfernee Dijksteel, Jonny Howson ©, Aidan Morris, Finn Azaz, Tommy Conway (Marcus Forss 75) Samuel Iling-Junior, Neto Borges. Subs not used: Tom Glover, Dan Barlaser, Morgan Whittaker, Ryan Giles, Luke Woolston, George McCormick, Josh Dede, Law McCabe. Referee: Farai Hallam. Booked: Iling-Junior 25, Brown 64, Walsh 66, Dijksteel 75, Hackney 89. Attendance: 11,815 (1,338 Boro).