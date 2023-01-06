Watson reflects on his 'special' Championship debut for the Hatters during Terriers victory

Louie Watson looks to receive the ball during his Championship debut for the Hatters - pic: Gareth Owen

Midfielder Louie Watson has been reflecting on the ‘special’ moment that was his full Championship debut for the Hatters at Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day.

The 21-year-old had signed in the summer from Derby County for an undisclosed fee, making one start in the Carabao Cup 3-2 defeat at home to Newport County in August.

Advertisement

He then had just a few minutes as a late replacement when Town were hammered 4-0 at fierce rivals Watford a few months later, but had been a regular on the bench in recent weeks.

With Jordan Clark injured, boss Rob Edwards turned to Watson ahead of the more experienced Luke Berry at the John Smith’s Stadium, as he the Ireland U21 international went on to play 65 minutes, eventually replaced by Cauley Woodrow with the scores level at 1-1.

Fellow sub Reece Burke then went on to win it with a late goal, ensuring the Hatters won all three of their festive fixtures, as on his maiden start, Watson said: “It was a special moment for me getting my first start for the club, but obviously it was most important that we got the three points and continued the run, so it was a positive night all round really.

“From a personal perspective I thought I had a solid game.

Advertisement

"I kept it simple, tried to play forward at times, do the basics like the gaffer wants from all of us really.

"I think that’s quite evident in the way the boys play anyway, so I was happy with my performance but I know that there’s a lot more to come.”

Advertisement

The surroundings weren’t completely new for Watson either, as he had made 13 second tier appearances for the Rams last term, with four starts for the side then managed by former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

He knew it helped him when named from the opening whistle in Yorkshire, continuing: “I’m not too sure how many appearances I got, but I’d like to say around the 13-14 mark maybe in the league, and then in the cups, so I got some experience from there.

Advertisement

"It was a valuable time for me because it was my debut, so it gave me that Championship experience that’s needed for any young player coming up.”

With the games coming thick and fast over the Christmas period, Watson had been given a fairly short notice that he would be getting his chance at Huddersfield, saying: “I was told the day before.

Advertisement

"The gaffer pulled me in and said the opportunity is here so make sure you take it by the scruff of the neck and prove a point.

"It was a nice touch getting my first start for the club, it was important coming into the game and being two wins on the bounce that we get the third one.

Advertisement

"Getting the win was a positive and that was the most important part, getting the wins, ticking every single game off with a win.

"It puts us in a better position to the end of the season, trying to get promoted.”

Advertisement

Despite not having a great deal of time to prepare, and only a handful of minutes of first team action since the start of the campaign, with his last start coming back on April 30, 2022 for the Rams when they triumphed 2-0 at, the youngster still went on to give a composed performance during his hour or so on the pitch.

Always wanting the ball from his team-mates and using it with confidence too, manager Edwards labelled his display as ‘influential’, with team-mate Reece Burke and the Hatters fans similarly impressed.

Advertisement

Watson put the performance he was able to produce down to his preparation ahead of the contest, as he said: “Coming into a game I feel like it’s important that everyone has faith in their ability and is confident in what they can do.

"That comes from training every single day.

Advertisement

"We’re training, you’ve got to use it as a game and I feel that training here, it’s nothing but 100 per cent.

"Everyone takes training seriously, everyone takes set-pieces seriously, you can go into a meeting and it’s exactly the same.

Advertisement

"It’s important having that environment, it only helps you when you get your chance,

"You’re ready as you’re doing it every single day in training, so going into the game I felt good, I felt confident and it was nice to get that first start.”

Advertisement

Being given the nod by Edwards in such an important game was a further boost as well, with Watson adding: “Every player is hoping for that trust and that confidence in you.

"Everyone has that confidence in themselves and when it comes from the gaffer and he’s giving you that opportunity, it’s important that when you get that opportunity, you thank him and you show it in your performance.

Advertisement