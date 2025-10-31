Wilshere has huge respect for Robbie Savage but glad he didn't face Forest Green boss as a player

Town boss discusses opposite number ahead of first round tie

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Jack Wilshere was glad that he didn’t come up against Robbie Savage on the field of play, ahead of getting to pit his wits against the former Welsh international when Town host National League side Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup first round this evening.

After Savage himself came through at Manchester United in 1993, he then had to move away from Old Trafford to make a name for himself, heading to Crewe Alexandra, Leicester City, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County, reaching over 600 career appearances before hanging his boots up in 2011, also winning 39 caps for Wales too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Wilshere starting to get his opportunity in the first team at the Emirates during the final years of Savage’s time as a pro, then on the fact he didn’t ever face the combative midfielder in a competitive encounter, he said: “I’ve known Robbie over the years, I never played against him and I’m quite happy about that because my ankles were weak as it is! I’m sure he would have seen that and used it, but I’ve got nothing but respect for Robbie. I think he’s a top person, he’s a top personality. He brings something different to the game and I always think he’s someone who winds people up and likes to give it out a bit, but what I like about him is he can take it as well.

Robbie Savage gets away from Les Ferdinand during his playing days for Leicester City - pic: Mark Thompson /Allsport

“I was speaking to Powelly (Chris Powell, assistant) about playing against him and what he saw in him. He was someone who was relentless and he maximised every single moment he could. I think we have to admire that and also he’s someone that probably doesn’t get the respect for the quality he had. He came through a very good academy, he understands the game to a high level, so a good player and I think he’s got a good future ahead of him as a coach. I think he’s a good character for the game, his energy and if you see his team, they play the way he is, so it will be a test for us and we won’t be taking them lightly. We look forward to welcoming Robbie, but hopefully we can beat him.”

With Savage heading into punditry following his retirements, working at BBC Five Live and also BT Sport, he then became involved with non-league club Macclesfield FC in 2020, initially as head of football operations, then becoming first team head coach in June 2024 Having led the Silkmen to the National League North after winning the Northern Premier League Premier, he signed a new two-year contract in May 2025, but left two months later when Forest Green came calling.

Wilshere believes he has already put his personality into his new club too, continuing: “He started at Macclesfield, had some sort of shares in Macclesfield I think and then obviously decided he wanted to try and help the team, stepped on to the grass and coached. He got the bug for it and loved it like I did, and then Forest Green came and took him, so there’s obviously something there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the biggest strengths of the coach is having energy and being able to inspire your players to run for you, to try and play in a way that you want them to play. That’s a big strength of his and the players obviously respond to him. I was watching the game against Boreham Wood and Robbie was in it, you could see he was coaching every moment, but the players want to see that you’re in it, and you’re caring.

"I’ve watched three of Forest Green games this week and I said to the lads that if anyone knows Robbie Savage, and a few of them did, that his team represents him. They have energy, they have quality, they want to play in midfield, they want to run forward, they want to win duels. He’s obviously got the ability to inspire, which is a big, big strength as a coach, but hopefully he can’t do it against us.”

With both players having had excellent careers, featuring in the top flight for the majority of that time, the pair have had to step down the footballing pyramid to get their first chances at senior management. On their paths to becoming a number one, Wilshere added: “I’ve said it before I was just so grateful for the opportunity and of course I looked at the team and I looked at the squad and that helped me with my decisions.

"Robbie’s a little bit different as he was involved slightly differently with Macclesfield, but we probably share a similar love for the game. I don’t know this, but I’m sure Robbie watches as much football as I do, tries to learn, tries to get better. It’ll be interesting after the game to sit down with him and have a conversation with him about his journey as I’m sure there will be some similarities.”