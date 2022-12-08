World Cup windfall for Luton as they are set to receive cash boost of over £150,000 from FIFA

Tom Lockyer trains with Wales at the World Cup in Qatar recently

Luton are expected to receive a cash boost in excess of £150,000 from FIFA thanks to two of the Hatters’ squad being called up to represent their countries at the World Cup which is currently taking place in Qatar.

FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme set aside $209million, roughly £189million, to compensate clubs for each day their players remain in the competition, including the official preparation period as well.

It works out as around £8,500 per day and with six days of training before the tournament and a 13-day group stage, then players will be away from their clubs for at least 19 days, which means Luton will receive a sum of £161,500 for Tom Lockyer’s involvement with Wales, even though he didn’t make it on to the pitch.

Town could also be recompensed for on-loan goalkeeper Ethan Horvath as well, whose USA side went one better than the Welsh to reach the last 16, although that amount will be shared with parent club Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, FIFA rules also state that if a player has been registered with a club within the two years prior to the World Cup, they will also be eligible for a portion of the daily pay out for a player.

With former midfielder Joe Morrell, who was sold to League One Portsmouth in August 2021, joining Lockyer as part of the Wales squad, where he actually featured off the bench in two games, it should see Town’s coffers swelled by his call-up as well.

