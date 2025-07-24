Young Hatters forward agrees loan switch to Tranmere Rovers

Harris head to Prenton Park

Luton attacker Taylan Harris has joined League Two side Tranmere Rovers on a loan deal until January.

The 19-year-old forward came through at Reading’s academy, playing once for the Royals when scoring in the 9-0 EFL Trophy victory at Exeter City, before heading to Town in January 2024. Despite making the bench for the Premier League trip to Manchester City three months later, he is yet to make a first team appearance, as last term the forward was a regular for Alex Lawless’ U21s team, helping the Hatters reach the last 16 of the Premier League Cup.

He will now get his chance for the fourth tier side during the first half of the campaign and speaking about his move to Prenton Park, Harris told Rovers’ official website: “I’m really excited to be here. It’s a brilliant opportunity at a big club, and I can’t wait to get started. The conversations I’ve had with the manager have been positive, and I just want to get started now and make an impact. I’ve spoken to some of the players who are here, and they told me that it’s a friendly club, everyone is together, and the fans are brilliant, so it was an easy decision for me to come here.”

Taylan Harris has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan - pic: Luton Town FC

Meanwhile, Tranmere boss Andy Crosby added: “I’m really pleased that all our work and communication over a period of time with Luton Town has enabled us to bring Taylan in on loan and I would personally like to thank Matt Bloomfield for trusting us to continue to develop Taylan. Taylan had a fantastic upbringing at Reading before joining Luton in January 2024 when they were in the Premier League at just 18 years old.

“He’s an attacking player who can play anywhere across the front line. His key strengths are his 1v1 ability, fantastic speed, and the ability to assist or score. We all look forward to working with Taylan to help him in the next stage of his career. He has some amazing senior players to watch and learn from, and he’s excited to play in front of our supporters.”