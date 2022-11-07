Luton youngster Tobias Braney has joined Chesham United on loan - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton Town forward Tobias Braney has joined Southern League Premier Division South side Chesham United on a youth loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old moved to the Development squad at Kenilworth Road in the summer following a campaign where he was at Isthmian Premier League club Bowers & Pitsea,

He has been a regular on the scoresheet since arriving, including scoring in both of the matches staged at Kenilworth Road recently, the 3-2 win over QPR U21s and 3-1 success against Bournemouth U23s.

Braney now goes to the third in the table Generals, who are joint managed by James Duncan and Michael Murray, with eight wins from 15 games this term.