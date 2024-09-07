Young Town midfielder Nelson relishing his first team exposure with the Hatters

Luton teenager on his wonder strike against QPR recently

​Luton academy graduate Zack Nelson is relishing his greater opportunities with the Hatters first team this term.

The hugely talented 19-year-old, who started out Tottenham Hotspur, before moving to Kenilworth Road in 2020, is highly thought of by the Hatters, impressing when he was a member of the U18s run to the FA Youth Cup fifth round in 2023. After training with the senior squad, Nelson was handed his debut in the Premier League last term, coming off the bench during the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, also featuring in the 5-1 loss to Manchester City.

He then made his full debut in the opening day 4-1 loss against Burnley last month, as since then, Nelson has come on at Preston, going on to make his Carabao Cup debut at QPR last month, announcing himself with a quite wonderful equaliser, executing the perfect volley into the net from 22 yards to make it 1-1.

Although Town were knocked out on penalties, Nelson was involved again in Friday’s 2-1 loss to the same opposition, introduced late on, but this time couldn’t fashion a leveller, despite a terrific cross that flashed through the area. On his campaign so far, with four first team outings to his name already, the midfielder, who Luton fans have been quick to label as ‘one of their own', said. “It’s really good experience for me and I just need to kick on from here really. It's (supporters chant) good to hear, even when I’m tired, the fans are just backing me and giving me that extra boost which is really good to hear.

"We know the performances we’ve put in so far, the results are going to come as we’re having all the chances. We just need to put the ball in the back of the net, be a bit more ruthless, but everyone’s happy, everyone’s sticking with it. We’re getting into loads of good positions, we just need to be a bit more ruthless, a bit more clinical and convert these chances.”

Discussing his wonder strike, a modest Nelson continued: “The ball just dropped perfectly for me to hit it first time and as soon as I hit it, it was just one of those ones that was a clean connection, so I just waited for the ball to hit the back of the net. It’s in my game, I’d say I’m quite a creative player, I look to add goals and assists to the team, as long as I can do that, hopefully we can just keep getting the results.

“I like to shoot quite a lot in training. I trust my technique and once I hit it, I knew it was going in. Goals and assists is really my game and I want to add a lot more this season. It was a really good experience to get my first goal, but it was just disappointing we couldn’t get the result. I thought we dominated, so we just need to keep sticking with it and hopefully the results will come. The final touch is what we’re missing at the minute, but like I said, as long as we stick with it, the results will turn."

Zack Nelson makes his Premier League debut for the Hatter last season - pic: Liam Smith

Manager Rob Edwards has been eager to bring Nelson through the the ranks and give him the platform to perform, especially after picking him from the start in the Championship opener. Although the youngster did make a slight error in not tracking his man for the Clarets’ first goal, there was still plenty to be impressed about for the boss.

He added: "He’s shown a bit, I thought in the Burnley game he was excellent. One initial bit that he’ll learn from, but he was top, so he’s a big plus for us. It’s really exciting when you’ve got one of your own that comes though and everyone can see oh, hang on, he’s a bit special this kid. He’s another one where we’ve just got to keep everyone’s feet on the floor, keep his feet on the floor. He’s very humble, a very good young man, but he’s got a big talent.”