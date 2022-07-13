Youngster Allen hits a hat-trick as Luton put nine past Crawley Green

Josh Allen scored three for Luton's Development squad against Crawley Green

Young striker Josh Allen scored a hat-trick as Luton Town’s Development squad began their pre-season campaign with a 9-0 victory over SSML Premier Division side Crawley Green at Top Field on Tuesday night.

The forward, who was one of four players to sign new terms with the club on Monday evening, was part of a side that contained Ed McJannet and Casey Pettit, the latter appearing for the first team in their friendly win at the same venue against Hitchin Town recently.

The Hatters took the lead on just 13 minutes when Irish U19 international McJannet bundled the ball over the line after a goalmouth scramble.

It was 2-0 moments later, McJannet with his second, curling into the top corner after a cut-back from Allen, while Tra Lucas was soon on target, beating the keeper after being sent clear by Pettit.

Allen then got on the scoresheet himself midway through the first half with an emphatic finish from 10 yards, doubling his own tally on 38 minutes when making the most of a determined run by Lucas.

The youngster completed his treble on the stroke of half time with a lovely piece of skill to beast his marker and then dink a finish over the keeper

After the break, Luton switched their side around, with fellow new Development squad additions Tyrell Giwa and Tobias Braney both getting run-outs, as a seventh arrived courtesy of one of Luton's three trialists on display.

In the closing states, youngster Oli Lynch bagged a late double for the Hatters, who travel to Harpenden Town on Friday night.

The U18s open up their warm-up matches with a behind closed doors home friendly against their counterparts who play on the full-time football and education programme at Southern League club Redditch United today.

Hatters first 60 minutes: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Josh Williams, Conor Lawless, Trialist, Trialist, Casey Pettit, Josh Allen, Daniel Idiakhoa, Tra Lucas, Ed McJannet.