Youngster Beckwith announces his Luton Town exit

Sam Beckwith has left the Hatters

Luton youngster Sam Beckwith has announced he has left Kenilworth Road.

The midfielder from Lower Stondon joined the club’s academy at U8 level and penned his first professional contract in October 2019, after impressing during the pre-season campaign, including travelling to Portugal for a training camp.

He was named the club's Young Player of t he Year for the 2019-20 campaign, as he captained the U18s and spent time on loan at Biggleswade Town.

In May 2021, Beckwith was offered new terms on his professional development contract and made his first team debut this season, playing in the Carabao Cup first round exit to League Two Stevenage back in August.

He spent the rest of the term at National League side Maidenhead, playing 31 times in what was a successful loan spell for Alan Devonshire’s side.

However, with the campaign now over, Beckwith took to Twitter to reveal his exit from Luton, saying: “My time @LutonTown has come to an end.

"I’ve created some great memories at the club, from joining the club at u8s, to signing my first professional contract, and to making my first team debut this year!

"I wish the club and fans all the best in the future.”

Last week, Luton U18s defender Eddie Corbit also confirmed he hadn’t been offered a new deal by the Hatters, tweeting: “Well unfortunately my time @LTFC_Official is over.

"I would like to thank the staff and players for supporting my journey over the last 10 years, a great club with a great future.