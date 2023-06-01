Luton’s on-loan midfielder Marvelous Nakamba described it was a ‘good decision’ to join the Hatters on loan from Aston Villa in the January transfer window, after playing a massive role in the club reaching the Premier League for the first time in their history at the weekend.

The 29-year-old had moved to Villa Park in 2019 from Belgian side Club Brugge for a fee believed to be around £11m, signing a five year contract.

However, he only made 18 appearances last term in all competitions and hadn’t featured since May 2022 before his move to Luton ahead of the deadline closing four months ago.

Nakamba’s first action came as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Stoke City, before he started the 1-1 draw at Coventry and played in all but one of the next 19 matches, only rested for the dead rubber with Hull City.

He started both play-off semi-final legs against Sunderland, and the final at Wembley, Luton beating the Sky Blues 6-5 on penalties, the Zimbabwean international on target with Town’s third attempt, after the game had finished 1-1.

When asked whether his move to the Hatters had been a good one, Nakamba, who hasn’t ruled out returning permanently to Bedfordshire next term, said at the promotion parade on Monday: “Yes, of course.

"Looking at it now and even before, because if it was not a good decision, I was not going to come, so I think it has been a good decision, that’s why I came.

Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on the ball at Wembley

"But also credit to them, because the coach, the board, everyone, it was them who made it for me to come here, so credit to them.

“It has been fantastic, since my first day, it has been absolutely amazing.

"Also now, seeing the supporters and the community out, everyone out, it’s a fantastic moment for the club, for the community, really exciting.”

Nakamba was also eager to praise the squad that was already assembled at Kenilworth Road for helping him to make such a simple transition, adding: “I think they made it easy for me.

"The players, technical staff, the board everyone, they just said, it’s a good group of players, humble players, willing to give everything to achieve their dreams, so it was easy to fit in

"I was working hard, people were working with dedication, discipline and everything, so I realised I was coming to join a group that is focusing and dedicated to what they do in training.