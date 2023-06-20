Zimbabwe international Nakamba insists Kenilworth Road is a 'good place' when you're playing for Luton

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has described Kenilworth Road as a ‘good place’ to play but only when you take the field as a Luton Town player.

The 29-year-old did just that during the latter half of the season just gone, as following his loan move from Aston Villa, featured 20 times as the Hatters won promotion to the Premier League

Nine of those came at Luton’s home stadium, with Town winning seven and drawing one of those fixtures, as they included superb wins over Watford and then Sunderland in the play-off second leg, when to many the noise made by home fans in the tight confines of the stadium, was loud as it ever been.

When asked just what he thought it will be like hosting top flight clubs next season, Nakamba, who hasn’t ruled out a return to Bedfordshire, and is currently back in his home country of Zimbabwe, hosting a number of charity events for his Foundation, said: “It’s a good place when you’re playing for Luton.

"When you’re playing for Luton it’s a good place, more easy then, so we have to just give everything with the supporters.

"I think it’s the best time for the supporters and the club having Kenilworth as their home ground.”