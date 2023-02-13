Zimbabwean international Nakamba relished the 'intensity' of his first start in the Championship

Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba relished the intensity that the Championship has to offer after making a maiden start in the second tier of English football during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

The 29-year-old has played all round the world, experiencing life in France, Holland and Belgium with Nancy, Vitesse and Club Brugge, before moving to the Premier League with Aston Villa, also featuring in the Champions League and for the Zimbabwe national side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the weekend was the first time he was selected from the first whistle in the Championship, as on his debut experience of the level, he said: “There’s a lot of games in the Championship and also the intensity is one of the strengths of my qualities.

Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba wins a header against Coventry

"I like the intensity and also the games, a lot of games.

“We knew they had good players on their counter attacks, so it was more for me to just give the forward players extra room and to be ready for the counter attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think we did well, although they had one or two chances, but I think we did well as a team.

“We wanted the three points, but we got a point away from home and we’re now looking forward to the next match now."

After moving to England from Club Brugges back in August 2019 for a reported £11m fee, injury hindered him during the second half of last season, as Nakamba started the current campaign at Villa Park down the pecking order.

He hadn’t actually started a league game since the 1-1 top flight draw with Crystal Palace in May 2022, while the last time he lasted a full game was a 2-1 win over Leicester on December 5, 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although he wasn’t due to play the entire fixture against the Sky Blues, Town boss Rob Edwards was happy to keep him on for the full 90 minutes, likening him to a ‘Duracell battery’ in his post match interview.

Nakamba continued: “It was my first 90 minutes but I've been given some extra training since I've been here.

“They’ve helped me a lot, the technical staff, the coaches and I was training myself, some extra training.

“Physically for me it’s not a problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I play I always give everything, I always have that extra training, so fitness levels, I’m up for it, I’m looking forward to it.

“I didn’t feel so tired as I think we controlled the match more and the communication from my back four, from behind, they were helping me more.

“Me also trying to organise forward players, I was covering less ground because of the communication.

"I feel good now, so just time to have rest and recovery and look forward to the next game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nakamba is now looking forward to a second start on Wednesday evening when the Hatters head to Preston North End too, adding: “I’m looking forward to it.