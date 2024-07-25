Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No, it is not a security measure 😅

Olympic athletes are among those using earpieces to improve performance.

The devices can improve sleep and recovery after training.

Trials have shown a 78% reduction in inflammation in users.

If you are watching the Olympics this summer, you may at some point spot athletes wearing a nifty bit of tech in their ears. The wearable gear joins the likes of Smart Rings in growing in popularity with sports people at the top levels.

Every athlete taking to the field, track, mat, or water during the Paris 2024 tournament will be dreaming of glory - and taking home that elusive gold medal. It also means that all the nations competing are looking for that extra edge to help them be even more competitive.

The latest favourite is wearable ear pieces, which are being used to help improve performance and recovery. You may spot Olympians wearing the devices during the games - so what exactly are they?

Why are Olympic athletes wearing earpieces?

The wearable earpieces are one of the most recent developments in the wellness industry. The devices are said to help improve their Heart Rate Variability (HRV) through a type of bioelectric medicine called neuromodulation.

If you are not a biologist, you may be wondering what exactly HRV is. In layman's terms it is a critical health marker, indicating the balance and resilience of the nervous system.

It reflects how the body responds to stress and maintains cardiac health. Athletes put their bodies through a lot of stress, so monitoring HRV & recovery is critical for them to know when to train vs when to rest.

This protects them from injuries and prevents them from having suboptimal performance at the worst possible time. One of the devices being favoured by Olympians is the Nurosym.

Olympic athletes have been using Nurosym ear pieces. Photo: Nurosym | Nurosym

How do the devices work?

The Nurosym uses a technique called Neuromodulation, which is said to be able to help athletes improve recovery and performance. The device is worn on the ear and sends targeted signals to the nervous system via the vagus nerve.

The signals then help modulate the nervous system, increasing the ‘rest, recover and digest’ functions of the body, increasing relaxation, and decreasing damaging inflammatory responses. In placebo-controlled trials, Nurosym has been found to significantly increase HRV in just five minutes.

The company says that this can lead to benefits such as: improved focus and concentration, faster recovery after exercise, enhanced sleep quality, reduced stress and anxiety. All which are essential for athletes at the highest level.

Olympian praises the device

Mallory Franklin, an olympic canoeist who is a regular user of Nurosym comments: “I train 8 or 9 times a week in the lead up to the games. Usually this involves a couple of gym sessions a week and the rest on the whitewater.

“However, I have always struggled with deregulation and calming myself down after racing or before sleep, so I use Nurosym before bed and after particularly tough sessions. It’s been super easy to use and doesn’t affect my other plans or recovery strategies.

“I have noticed that I can fall asleep a lot quicker, so I feel more rested and therefore recover better and I’m generally happier and more energetic too.” Nurosym has been clinically validated by world-leading scientists and doctors.

GP issues verdict on Nurosym

In clinical trials, Nurosym has shown a 50% increase in parasympathetic activity and a 78% reduction in inflammation. By restoring balance in our nervous system and harnessing the body's inherent capacity for self-repair, Neuromodulation offers a new way for athletes to optimise their health.

Dr James Gill, a UK-based medical doctor and GP has tested Nurosym and has found it to be effective for improving heart rate variability. He explained: “…I found two big benefits for the Nurosym device. I found that it certainly helps me focus.

“There are studies definitely to support that. And, I found that it's improved my HRV when I’ve measured it…

“It’s all well and good saying studies demonstrate X Y Z, but it’s quite something to see a perceived positive effect on yourself”…

“Certainly with an objective measure, using the Nurosym seems to have had a positive impact on myself. I'm using the Nurosym more regularly to help calm me down and critically boost my heart rate variability.”