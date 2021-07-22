AFC defeat Leighton in friendly clash as Dunstable see off Potton United

AFC Dunstable enjoyed a 2-0 win over Leighton Town in their latest friendly on Tuesday night.

After Collins put the hosts ahead in the first half, James Lauder added a second from close range after the break.

Steve Heath’s side had suffered a 3-0 defeat to Southern League Premier Division Central side Royston Town in their friendly on Saturday.

AFC will kick off their Division One Central season at home to Colney Heath after the fixtures were announced this week.

They begin their campaign on Saturday, August 14, before a trip to Didcot Town on Tuesday night, as they then host Bedford Town on August 28.

AFC host Welwyn Garden City U23s this weekend, kick-off at 2pm on Saturday.

Barton Rovers start their Division One Central season at Wantage Town.

Rovers then entertain North Leigh on Tuesday night, before heading to Aylesbury United on August 28.

Dunstable Town defeated Enfield Borough 3-1 in their friendly on Saturday, with a trialist scoring twice, plus an own goal too.

They then won 2-0 against Potton United on Wednesday evening, Gale and Fry getting the goals.

Crawley Green’s match against Welwyn Garden City U23s on Tuesday night was abandoned just after the hour mark with the score 2-2 due to a lightning storm.

Totternhoe have announced that Evan Tracey and Laurence Mapp will be taking over the club’s reserve team for the 2021/22 season.