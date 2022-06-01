Burton appointed Luton Town Ladies boss as Baker moves upstairs

Luton Ladies will have a new first team manager next season

Luton Town Ladies have appointed a new boss in Rob Burton after Nikki Baker left her position to take up the role of general manager.

Following seven years at the helm, Baker has made the decision to take charge of overseeing the first and reserve management team, also providing support and welfare for the players.

She said: “I am excited with the new structure and bringing Rob in.

“I have been manager for a long time, but we really want to push for promotion and having such a young family I have found it difficult this season.

"My son was born the day after the season started and I was back in the dugout in less than two weeks but it has been difficult to attend training, especially with a toddler too.

“Rob will bring something different to the team with the way he does things and it frees me up to be able to support the players and management, and still be the female presence in there”.

Burton came into the senior set-up last season when he took over as reserve team manager.

He did an excellent job recovering what was an awful start to the campaign and will work alongside first team coaches Steve Worrell and Myles Maddix.

Burton said: “Being selected to manage Luton ladies first team is a privilege.

"After more than 20 years of coaching experience, I hope I can serve the club well.

"It's an exciting time for the squad and coaching team as we enter the new season.

"Although pre-season is soon to be under way, there is a palpable buzz around the club.

“With hard work and a great team ethos at the heart of the squad, we hope to have a season that will make our supporters proud”.

The new structure also sees a new chairman appointed in Mark Wareham, as Dave Baker will continue in a director of football role as well as remaining club secretary.

A statement from the club said: “Mark has been heading up the youth section in recent years and has done a superb job growing the club from below.

"Having such a proactive and passionate chairman will benefit the club hugely and he will continue to head the youths alongside youth general manager Kim Newns.

“Steve Worrell will assist Mark and sit as vice chairman.”

Speaking about his position, Wareham added: “I am pleased to be joining as chairman of Luton Town Ladies at a time of great development, transitioning from my role within the youth section, bringing greater challenges for the club alongside the continued growth and securing the side back up the league tier to where they belong.

“First, I must express my warm appreciation of and respect for those who have positioned the club where it is, to enable myself and colleagues under the new structure to continue the growth and progression with a sound base. Together we are creating a foundation for female football within the area.

“Having been involved in the youth development over the past six years, I hope to bring through those ideas which has seen more girls joining the club and returning to the 14 squads we are registering for the 2022/23 season.

“As we continue to develop our aim is to bring the talent through our pathway and into the ladies seniors and compete at the highest level possible.”

“Partnering within the football community/schools/colleges and balancing the business side in promoting the club will be a priority whilst assisting the coaching staff to achieve their goals, in positioning LTLFC in the higher tiers.”

New structure for Luton Town Ladies

Chairman: Mark Wareham; Vice chairman: Steve Worrell; Director of football / Club Secretary: Dave Baker; General manager - Seniors: Nikki Baker; First team manager: Rob Burton; First team coaches: Steve Worrell & Myles Maddix; Physio & strength/conditioning coach: Jake Corbett; Reserve team coaches: Nathan Goldbourne & Logan Burton; Head of youth: Mark Wareham; General manager - youth: Kim Newns; Seniors safeguarding & welfare officer: Nikki Baker.

The Hatters also held their end of season awards recently, as Liv Abraham won the Golden Boot award for the seniors, Sapphire Rohan taking the prize for the reserves.

Leyah Maddix was crowned Supporters Player of the Season, with the Young Player of the Year going to Chloe Tambula.

The First Team Players’ Player of the Season went to goalkeeper Hannah Payne, as Emily Hobbs claimed the Reserve Team honour.