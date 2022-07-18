Cup draws for Dunstable Town, AFC Dunstable, Barton Rovers and Crawley Green are announced

The FA Cup starts next month

Dunstable Town are at home to Isthmian League North side Great Wakering Rovers in their FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday, August 6, after the cup draws were made recently.

The winner will then host either Crawley Green or West Essex in the preliminary round two weeks later.

Blues are also at home to Crawley Green in the FA Vase first qualifying round, which will be played on Saturday, August 27, with the winner entertaining Holmer Green on Saturday, September 24.

The FA Youth Cup has Dunstable U18s at home to March Town in the week commencing Monday, August 15, with the victors entertaining Rothwell CFC.

AFC Dunstable are at home to either Edgware or Hoddesdon Town in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday, August 20.

Steve Heath’s side are away to Bishops Cleeve in the FA Trophy on Saturday, September 10, the winner travelling to Cinderford Town or Thatcham Town.

The club’s U18s host Baldock Town in the FA Youth Cup, the winner heading to Crawley Green.

Barton Rovers entertain Arlesey Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round, and if successful, they will be back at Sharpenhoe Road to take on Hashtag United.

Tony Fontanelle’s side are also at home to Chatham Town in the FA Trophy first round qualifying and should they win, would entertain either Bury Town or Stowmarket Town.