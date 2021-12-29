Dalvi claims gold at English Counties Champions event

Young badminton star Nadeem Dalvi

Luton youngster Nadeem Dalvi won gold medal at the inaugural English Counties Champion of Champions tournament held at Milton Keynes recently.

The 17-year-old was in Group D to begin with, up against James Slater first, winning 21-12, 21-12 and also Harry Willson, who he saw off 21-14, 22-20.

That took Dalvi to the main draw as he beat Sid Halder 21-12, 21-11 to set up a final clash against James Bonsels, who he defeated 21-19, 21-16 to claim the title.

In the men’s doubles group stages, Dalvi was paired with Yash Singh, as they lost 21-16, 21-13 to Nathan Rossiter and Steven Strickland, plus 21-8, 21-14 to James Buffham and Jack Smith.

They were also defeated 21-17, 21-15 by Nikita Kolomnin and Thomas Long as the pair were knocked out.

The teenager has gone from strength to strength after cementing his place in the Badminton England talented pathway programme.

He is now at a crucial moment in his career as he looks to transition from junior to senior badminton in the next 12 months.