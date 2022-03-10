Dominant Gallagher beats experienced Ferenczi to make it three from three

A jubilant Tysie Gallagher enjoys her victory

Luton boxer Tysie Gallagher made it three wins out of three with a clinical performance against Slovakia’s Claudia Ferenczi at the Watford Leisure Centre recently.

The Luton super bantamweight looked assured right from the off as she peppered her opponent, who had 20 wins, 88 defeats and eight draws from her 116 bouts, with jabs in the first round.

Ferenczi began to sense she was in for a tough night as she started dropping her hands in the second as Gallagher chose to punish her to the body.

A high guard returned in the third, but it wasn’t enough to keep her foe off and her face began to redden as the Luton fighter landed straight right after straight right to the head.

In the fourth Gallagher couldn’t miss and wobbled Ferenczi twice as the Slovakian reeled back to the ropes.

The fifth was a case of holding on, showing all her experience to keep Gallagher back and survive to the final bell, as referee Sean McEvoy scored the bout 60-54 to the Lutonian.

It was as comprehensive a performance as you will see as Luton’s first professional women’s boxer is rising the ranks in her division with every step inside the ropes.

Speaking afterwards, Gallagher said: “I’m buzzing, now on to the next one.

“She was a durable tough opponent, but I won every round.

“I listened to everything Tony (Pill) asked me to do and I couldn’t be happier.

“Thank you to everyone who came out, the fans always deliver.