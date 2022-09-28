Foursome Dunstable Town ease past Holmer Green in FA Vase

Dunstable celebrate finding the net against Holmer Green on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town eased their way into the FA Vase first round with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over SSML Division One side Holmer Green at Creasey Park on Saturday.

A bumper crowd of 266 witnessed the victory, Blues ahead early on, Ethan Creary side-footing home following a deflected cross.

The Green goal was living a charmed life with the woodwork, some fine goalkeeping and last-ditch defending denying the home side, as Town struck the post again through Liam McCrohan on 34 minutes.

Holmer’s chances became even harder when they were reduced to 10 men just before the break, as Dunstable took advantage of having an extra player, Kyle Faulkner notching his seventh of the season.

After the interval, Joe Deeney’s side showed no signs of slowing down, Terrence Muchineripi sending over an inviting cross which Sellers-West headed over.

With two minutes gone, an own goal summed up Green’s luck, as Creary’s cross was sliced into the net by a visiting defender.

Boss Deeney brought on newly signed striker, Sean Emmanuel, who, with one of his first touches, struck the ball low only to see it hit Sellers-West and wrong-foot the goalkeeper to make it 4-0 just after the hour mark.

Although Dunstable kept up the pressure, they couldn’t break through again and will now entertain Thurlow Nunn Eastern Division One League side Norwich CBS FC in the next stage on Saturday, October 22.

