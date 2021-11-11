Leaders Stockwood Park recover from a slow start to see off Rushden

Jack Wharton looks for a way through - pic: Corinne Lovell

Stockwood Park recovered from a slow start to register their fifth straight win of the Midlands Three East South season by beating Rushden 31-15 to remain top of the table on Saturday, writes John Humphreys.

The visitors didn’t get going early on, as Rushden went 10-0 ahead with 30 minutes on the clock, managing a converted try and penalty.

Park then began to up their game and had their first score thanks to an excellent individual try by scrum half Frank Daly who dummied his way over under the posts.

Connor Underwood drives forward - pic: Corinne Lovell

Fly-half Sean Martyn added the extras and then kicked a penalty to make it 10-10 at half time.

Almost immediately from the restart, lock forward Connor Underwood burst onto a short pass on the visitors 22m line and touched down under the posts for Martyn to convert as the visitors led for the first time.

Further pressure from Park provided another well taken try by Daly, converted again by Martyn and then with Park now in control, they scored their fourth try to secure a bonus point when Jack Wharton stretched for the line.

Martyn maintained his 100 per cent kicking record, as although Rushden grabbed a last minute consolation, Stockwood ran out winners.

Park’s next league fixture is at home to Huntingdon & District on November 20.