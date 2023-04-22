AFC Dunstable have announced that Joe Oxley and James Townsend will be taking over from long-serving boss Steve Heath as joint managers of the club next season.

With Heath opting to end his 10-year stint at Creasey Park this summer, then new owners Soccer Assist have moved to confirm his replacements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement said: “We are thrilled to announce that Joe Oxley and James Townsend will be taking over as joint managers.

New AFC Dunstable joint managers James Townsend (left) and Joe Oxley (right)

"Both managers are qualified UEFA A coaches with extensive footballing backgrounds.

"We are excited to continue working with Joe and James to develop the club.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oxley spent a number of years within the youth development phase of the academy at Luton Town, while Townsend has over 15 years coaching experience, working with the academy squads at Brentford, Luton and West Ham United.

The new managerial team said: “We are delighted to be given this opportunity of becoming joint managers and are extremely excited to build on the great work carried out by chairman Simon Bullard and the outgoing manager Steve Heath, his staff and the players at the club for the last few years.

“We have a clear vision for the team, the type of players we would like to recruit and retain, and the style of football we would like to play to make AFC Dunstable both competitive ad exciting to watch.

"With lots of hard work, we are confident we can put in place a culture and an identity which will push the club forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We look forward to meeting all the staff and the players throughout the club and engaging with supporters, sponsors and the local community.”

On Saturday, AAFC Dunstable suffered a late 2-1 defeat in their Southern League Division One Central trip to Waltham Abbey.

It took a while to get the first chance of the game to arrive, Ben Baker forcing visiting keeper Jamie Head into a good save on 18 minutes.

Sam McClelland volleyed agonisingly wide at the other end while Richard Asamoah was denied by Head who made another fine stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McClelland then flicked a header narrowly off target, before Baker opened the scoring seven minutes before the break, diverting in Asamoah’s shot from a tight angle.

AFC responded well in the second half with James Lauder scoring a brilliant equaliser when he chipped Elliot Krasniqi from the edge of the box just four minutes in.

Baker tried a dink of his own soon afterwards at the other end, but it curled well wide of the target, before John Shamalo was unlucky not to score when his effort was blocked by Krasniqi, looping up to fall just wide of the post.

A nasty clash of heads saw Abbots defender Keiron Cathline stretchered off on 65 minutes, although thankfully he was released from hospital later in the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement