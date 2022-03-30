Stirling and Baker on target as Blues bounce back against Leverstock

Joe Deeney celebrates Dunstable Town's win at the weekend

Dunstable Town returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-1 SSML Premier Division victory over Leverstock Green in front of a bumper crowd of 220 at Creasey Park.

Goals from Remell Stirling and Dylan Baker were enough to secure the three points despite the visitors scoring from the penalty spot on 89 minutes to ensure the home faithful had to endure an anxious six minutes of added on time.

Joe Parmley, Ruari Mills and Remell Stirling all kept their places in the starting XI following excellent performances in the Dudley Latham Cup on Tuesday, the Blues beating Arlesey Town on penalties to earn a tie at home with Ardley on April 21 in the next round.

The visitors started the more lively and pushed hard for the first 10 minutes having several shots on goal, although none worried Dan Gould.

Dunstable came back into the game and began to press with greater urgency, J’Ardell Stirling having a header cleared off the line.

It was his younger brother who was in the right place at the right time on 31 minutes to do justice to a fine piece of play from Dan Trif, who beat his man and found Stirling, able to pick his spot to beat Alfie Bonfield for a third goal in five starts.#

After the break, Bonfield kept his side in the contest with a fine save from Terrence Muchineripi, but the Blues had a second with 10 minutes to go, Dylan Baker showing terrific technique to head home Trif’s cross and double the Blues’ lead.

Remell Stirling finds the back of the net for the Blues

Green kept battling and forced their way back into the game with an 89th minute penalty which was driven powerfully beyond Gould by substitute Ethan Mooney.

In six minutes of added on time, Kelvin Osei-Addo nearly made it 3-1, but the Blues held on to sit 10th in the table.